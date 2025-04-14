San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs
After a disappointing 2024 season plagued by injuries, the San Francisco 49ers enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear mandate to retool their roster. With a sturdy foundation at the skill positions but glaring needs along both lines, San Francisco must prioritize fortifying the trenches to remain competitive in the NFC.
San Francisco 49ers
The Niners enter 2025 after an abysmal 2024 campaign in which they underachieved, largely due to injuries. Now that they’ve lost some key personnel including WR Deebo Samuel, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juczyck, and more, the team has plenty of positions to address this offseason. In 2024, San Francisco’s offense did post the fourth-most yards, however, they only scored 22.9 points per game (14th).
Starting Offense:
QB Brock Purdy
RB Christian McCaffrey
WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Ricky Persall
WR Jauan Jennings
TE George Kittle
The Niners have a ton of holes to fill but their skill-position group looks fairly steady outside of a solid handcuff running back in the event that CMC suffers another injury. With Brock Purdy under center and a formidable wide receiver room with George Kittle manning the tight end position, the Niners will look to upgrade in the trenches. After losing Hargrave and fellow defensive lineman Maliek Collins, an interior defensive lineman will be high on their priority list, especially after allowing the 18th-most rushing yards per game (124.6).
That being said, the Niners are equally in need of some depth on the offensive line. Trent Williams isn’t getting any younger and is entering the final year of his contract. A long-term solution at the left tackle position who can shield Purdy’s blindside will clearly be a priority entering the 2025 NFL Draft. However, after allowing the fourth-most points per game (25.6), defense should be the priority.
San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 11th
Round 2: 43rd
Round 3: 75th and 100th
Round 4: 113th and 138th
Round 5: 147th
Round 6: 160th
Round 7: 227th, 249th, and 252nd
The Niners have a plethora of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft so they will have many opportunities to add talent on both sides of the ball. With a strong foundation at the skill-positions but an aging and deteriorating offensive line, San Francisco should utilize its first-round selection on an offensive lineman to get the most out of McCaffrey while he still is in his prime (or perhaps if he’s still in his prime). In my latest NFL Mock Draft, the Niners selected Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 11 pick.
Kelvin Banks Jr. profiles as an ideal heir to All-Pro stalwart Trent Williams. A three-year starter at left tackle for Texas, Banks combines elite footwork and physicality with the versatility to play across the line—excluding center—making him a cornerstone-caliber addition for a San Francisco offense in need of stability up front.
After addressing the o-line, defense becomes the priority on Day 2 and Day 3. Although they could use more depth and may swing for OL Aireontae Ersery out of Minnesota, I expect them to focus on run stuffing and pass-rushing prowess. So with the No. 43 pick, don’t be surprised if San Francisco snags Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams (assuming he’s still on the board). Williams thrived in stopping the run and registered an excellent 1.74-second 10-yard split at Ohio State’s Pro Day.
With two picks in the third round, I’d like to see the Niners bring in some reinforcements on the edge, which would prevent offensive lines from keying in on Nick Bosa. For that reason, I wouldn’t be surprised to see South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard come off the board with the No. 75 pick.
Later in the third round, it could be time for the Niners to bring in a trustworthy backup for CMC. RJ Harvey out of UCF could be the perfect option. San Francisco always seems to find a diamond in the rough at the running back position in the mid-to-late rounds. Though lacking prototypical size, Harvey explodes out of the backfield and his exceptional agility in open space renders him one of the most elusive and challenging prospects in this draft class to tackle. He could emerge as the best handcuff in fantasy football should he land as the second option in San Francisco’s backfield behind McCaffrey.
More Fantasy Football News:
Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs
2025 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Tetairoa McMillan, Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland Rise
The Best And Funniest Fantasy Football & Dynasty Football Team Names In 2025