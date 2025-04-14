Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Preview & Team Needs

Fantasy Sports

The Atlanta Falcons enter the 2025 season with hopes of breaking their streak of eight consecutive losing seasons, bolstered by a promising offense led by quarterback Michael Penix and star running back Bijan Robinson. Who will the franchise target in the 2025 NFL Draft to help this team get back into contention?

Atlanta Falcons helmet during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons enter 2025 with eight consecutive losing seasons, but their offense did climb to sixth in total offensive yards last year, with a mid-tier ranking in points scored (389). 

Starting Offense:

QB Michael Penix

RB Bijan Robinson

WR Drake London

WR Darnell Mooney

TE Kyle Pitts

Based on the structure of this offense, Atlanta won’t be adding a skill player early in the draft unless someone slides to them. They need an upgrade at the center position. 

On defense, the Falcons allowed 4.5 yards per carry despite allowing only eight runs of 20 yards or more (the fifth-lowest in the league). They had the second-worst pass rush (31 sacks), leading to the second-most passing touchdowns allowed (34). Based on this, Atlanta must close the passing window for quarterbacks, add pass-rushing speed with value against the run to their linebacking corps, and upgrade two players in their secondary.

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 15th

Round 2: 46th

Round 4: 118th

Round 7: 218th and 242nd

The best football teams tend to have great quarterbacks leading high-scoring offenses. Atlanta placed its bet on Penix last season, and he has an excellent pass-catching RB1 and a developing WR1. Based on their incoming talent, I don’t believe the defense can make a significant improvement this year. The Falcons should shore up their offense by selecting a center and adding length to their wide receiver depth over the first two rounds. The goal is to control the clock offensively and outscore your opponents. 

Based on Gilberto Manzano's NFL Mock Draft on April 4th, I expect WR  Tetairoa McMillian to be available in the middle of the first round for Atlanta. His size increases their scoring upside in the red zone, and the Falcons have seen plenty of Mike Evans over the past decade. It’s their turn to create an advantage at the wide receiver position by pairing McMillian.

This year’s crop of players at the center position doesn’t grade as high as the previous three seasons.

2022 Tyler Linderbaum (1.25)

2023 Joe Tippmann (2.12)

2024 Graham, Barton (1.26)

Their top target at center should be Jake Majors based on his talent in pass protection. He projects to go later in the draft, but he fits the Falcons’ needs.

