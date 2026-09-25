Caleb Douglas Week 3 Injury Update: Dolphins WR Room Takes a Hit

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive depth will be put to the test in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Jeff Hafley confirmed that rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas has been officially ruled OUT, while running back Jaylen Wright is expected to sit as well with a doubtful designation. On a positive note for Miami, rookie wide receiver Chris Bell is cleared and set to make his return to the field.

Dolphins rookie WR Caleb Douglas is OUT Sunday vs. Chiefs. RB Jaylen Wright will be doubtful. WR Chris Bell set to play. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2026

Douglas, who was carving out a developing role in Miami's passing attack, leaves behind vacated targets in a high-tempo offensive scheme. His absence, combined with Wright’s likely benching, forces Miami to condense its offensive workload around its established core while leaning on returning contributors to soak up target share against a tough Kansas City defense.

For fantasy managers navigating early-season injuries, Douglas’ absence creates immediate ripple effects across the Dolphins' skill positions, elevating the floor for primary touch-monopolizers while creating intriguing waiver and DFS opportunities down the depth chart.

With Douglas sidelined and the Miami wide receiver corps retooling, here is how the primary options stack up for Week 3 fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football Implications for the Dolphins' Offense

Aug 28, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chris Bell (18) reacts after gaining yardage against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of a pre season game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

With Douglas out, Chris Bell steps directly into an expanded workload in his return to action. Bell’s availability provides quarterback Malik Willis with a physical option on intermediate routes. While Bell may share snaps as he gets back up to full game speed, the vacated perimeter snaps give him immediate WR3/FLEX appeal in deeper leagues and single-game DFS slates.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Starting under center, Malik Willis faces a complex setup for Week 3. Losing Douglas deprives Willis of a deep-threat option, but having Bell back offers a reliable safety valve. Facing an aggressive Chiefs defense, Willis will need to rely heavily on quick-rhythm throws, checkdowns, and his own rushing floor. He remains a mid-tier QB2 start who relies on his mobility to maintain a solid fantasy baseline.

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane stands as the unquestioned focal point of the offense. With Jaylen Wright doubtful and the wide receiver corps short-handed, Achane’s volume should reach elite levels. Expect McDaniel to draw up heavy touches for Achane both as a rusher and a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Achane locks in as a high-end RB1 with massive PPR upside in our Week 3 RB Projections.

WR Jalen Tolbert, Miami Dolphins

Set to make his season debut, Jalen Tolbert arrives at an ideal time for Miami. The wideout steps right into immediate target opportunity given the depleted depth chart. While playing his first snaps of the season carries some initial variance, Tolbert’s baseline route participation should be high enough to make him an intriguing waiver wire stash or deep FLEX option.

WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Malik Washington benefits from line-of-scrimmage targets and manufactured touches in space. With Douglas sidelined, Washington should see an increased share of slot work and motion plays, providing him with a stable PPR floor for managers in deeper formats.

WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Miami Dolphins

Rookie receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. should see an uptick in rotational snaps on the outside. While he remains lower on the target hierarchy behind established veterans, Douglas’ absence accelerates his pathway to field time, making him a watch-list candidate in dynasty and deep keeper leagues.

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik said WR Kevin Coleman Jr. has been "a pleasant surprise," adding that he's the only rookie WR that has been asked to learn every position #PhinsUp — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) September 24, 2026

TE Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

With Caleb Douglas sidelined and Miami's receiver depth severely tested, tight end Greg Dulcich emerges as a stealthy beneficiary in the short-to-intermediate passing game. Dulcich has quietly operated as a reliable target for quarterback Malik Willis over the middle. Given the shortage of available perimeter pass-catchers, Dulcich should see an increase in snap share and route participation against Kansas City. While he carries volatility as a touchdown-dependent TE2, his potential target uptick makes him a viable streamer for managers searching for low-cost tight end depth.