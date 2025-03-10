Fantasy Sports

New York Jets Replace Aaron Rodgers With Justin Fields

In a somewhat shocking move, the New York Jets have secured quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal, signaling a major shift in their offensive approach. Fields will have big shoes to fill after the Jets released Aaron Rodgers last month.

Matt Brandon

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
In a somewhat shocking move, the New York Jets have secured quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year, $40 million deal, signaling a major shift in their offensive approach. Fields will have big shoes to fill after the Jets released Aaron Rodgers last month.

Fantasy Football Impact

After an inconsistent tenure in Chicago and Pittsburgh, Fields now finds himself in a system that could better harness his dual-threat abilities. Fields' rushing ability has always been his fantasy calling card, and that shouldn't change in New York so long as he earns the starting gig. In his last two seasons with the Bears, Fields accumulated 1,800 rushing yards in 28 games as a starter. Additionally, he found the end zone 12 times during that span using his legs.

Last year with the Steelers, despite just 62 rushing attempts for 289 yards, he did find paydirt five times. However, Fields has always had questions about his arm, specifically his accuracy on deep balls. That being said, he's never been surrounded with talent quite as good as Breece Hall in the backfield and Garrett Wilson on the outside. It will be interesting to see who else the Jets target in the NFL draft or via free agency to give Fields another weapon in the aerial attack. With better weapons at his disposal, Fields could see a boost in his passing efficiency, something that has eluded him throughout his career.

Ultimately, if the Jets commit to Fields as their long-term solution, he could emerge as a fantasy difference-maker purely due to his legs. But for the time being, he remains a calculated gamble, one that could potentially pay off in New York's system. However, Garrett Wilson dynasty owners can't be happy about the downgrade from Fields to Rodgers. That could massively hurt the young receiver's value in years to come.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story... more details to follow.

