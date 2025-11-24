Christian McCaffrey And 4 Other PrizePicks Lines For MNF: Panthers Vs. 49ers
Monday Night Football features an NFC showdown between the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers, rounding out Week 12 of the NFL season. Monday night’s clash between playoff contenders, as Carolina looks to make up ground on the seventh-seeded 49ers, presents PrizePicks lines for some fan-favorite players on both sides. Here are the five top PrizePicks lines for Monday Night Football:
Bryce Young Over 204.5 Passing Yards
Bryce Young is coming off one of the best single-game performances of his career in Week 11 in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers’ signal caller completed 31 of his 45 pass attempts, throwing for a career-high 448 passing yards and three touchdowns. Entering a Week 12 matchup versus the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL, Dave Canales could look to lean on his passing attack once again, in what could be a high-scoring showdown versus one of the top offenses in the league on the other side.
Christian McCaffrey Over 48.5 Receiving Yards
Christian McCaffrey has posted MVP-caliber production through the first 11 games of the season, entering Week 12 as the 49ers’ leader in both rushing and receiving yards. So far this season, his 732 yards through the air rank 15th among all pass-catchers in the league. Entering Monday’s game, his receiving line presents one of the top lines for MNF, eclipsing 50 yards through the air three times in the last five games.
Tetairoa McMillan Over 65.5 Receiving Yards
Panthers rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan has lived up to his billing as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, entering Week 12 ranked 13th in the league in receiving yards. So far this season, McMillan has eclipsed the 60-yard mark in seven games, presenting reason to believe in his 66-yard play for Monday Night Football. Coming off an eight-catch, 130-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 11, McMillan will remain an integral contributor in Carolina’s passing attack in a crucial matchup versus the 49ers.
George Kittle Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving TDs
49ers star tight end George Kittle has been one of the top red zone threats in the league since returning from injury. Kittle has dominated over his last four games, hauling in four receiving touchdowns over that span. Matched up against Carolina’s secondary, the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league, Kittle’s production projects to continue. Given his volume with Brock Purdy back under center, he should manage to find the end zone for this primetime showdown.
Dee Winters Over 7.5 Total Tackles
Third-year linebacker Dee Winters has stepped up in a big way amid the extended absence of Fred Warner. The third-year linebacker has already recorded a new career-high mark in tackles, entering Week 12 with 77 total tackles on the season thus far. Winters’ 7.5-tackle line presents a favorable play, considering he’s managed to eclipse such a mark three times in his last four games.