Christian McCaffrey & 4 More Fantasy Football Bold Predictions That Go Against the Grain

The problem with fantasy football bold prediction columns every year is that patterns emerge, and by the late summer, what was once 'bold' becomes common.

One running back is being crowned the top overall pick, one receiver is getting the WR1 treatment, one quarterback is a popular breakout candidate and the industry has already written the obituary for an aging star.

Consensus is the enemy of a bold prediction, so this article goes the other direction. Below are five calls that contradict the loudest opinions of draft season, starting with the player currently coming off the board first in most formats.

Jahmyr Gibbs has a down year despite 'bellcow' workload

Look, I don't want this to happen. We all love the guy. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs jumped Bijan Robinson as the 1.01 in fantasy football drafts after Dan Campbell said in June, "He's gonna be our bellcow now. We're gonna hang our hat on him quite a bit."

The problem is what that workload does to him. Gibbs handled 320 touches in 2025. Once Campbell took over play-calling, his rushing efficiency declined. Then, Detroit replaced David Montgomery with Isiah Pacheco on a one-year, $1.8 million deal.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is undeniably a star, but will he match this season's lofty expectations? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Under new coordinator Drew Petzing, Gibbs should figure to see a lot of work. There's no doubt the 24-year-old Gibbs would have a huge year if he remains healthy. But Pacheco is just as solid as Montgomery, and there's no reason to wear down your star player just to make fantasy managers happy. The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Pacheco and second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa. The team will eat, not only Gibbs.

Gibbs won't be the RB1 at the end of the year, closer to fourth overall at the position.

Zay Flowers falls short of the WR1 hype

Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers sits at WR15 in the FantasyPros expert consensus, with multiple analysts ranking him as high as WR6, and Andrew Erickson projected him as the overall WR1 in a spicy bold take of his own.

The zig to the zag here is that Flowers finishes outside the top 20 because Baltimore's target tree gets crowded. Flowers feasted on a depleted room last year, posting career highs of 86 catches and 1,211 yards with a 30 percent target share. Now Rashod Bateman, who caught 45 passes for 756 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024, returns healthy.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) played great in 2025, but will not meet those expectations in 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deep threat Devontez Walker could blossom in his third season. Rookie wideouts Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt bring the size to the position it previously lacked. And look for Durham Smythe to overachieve in replacing Isaiah Likely, and you can downplay the impact of Mark Andrews at your own discretion.

Flowers has never topped five receiving touchdowns in a season, and with this many mouths to feed on offense, that number stays flat.

Caleb Williams takes a step back in year two under Ben Johnson

Fantasy Six Pack analyst Dennis Sosic predicted Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams "will capture the overall fantasy QB1 crown in 2026," calling Year 2 under Ben Johnson the season he puts it together. The fantasy crowd mostly agrees, with Williams' average rank at QB7 overall. That's a fair assessment since he was borderline top-five at his position last year.

I'm going the other way.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is consistently ranked around the middle of the QB1 tier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams finishes outside the top 10 among signal-callers. Last year's QB6 campaign leaned on a 27-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a Bears offense that ran the most plays per game in the league, both difficult to repeat.

The former USC star ranked 32nd of 34 qualifying quarterbacks in on-target throw rate and put the ball on the ground nine times. Pro Football Focus lists Chicago among the playoff teams most likely to decline against a tougher schedule, and defenses now have a full offseason of tape on Johnson's scheme. I'm placing Williams at the bottom of the QB1 group at QB12, five spots below the consensus.

Christian McCaffrey ignores the age cliff again

Whispers of this man's demise have been overblown every year.

Fading San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the most crowded, overplayed call of the summer. Bleacher Report named him among the easiest stars to fade, FantasyPros experts made him a consensus bust pick, and CBS Sports noted that 10 of the 17 backs with 400-touch seasons since 2010 followed with an injury or a scoring drop of at least 20 percent.

It doesn't get much better than San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23), as fantasy football managers have feasted when he is on the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All that concern is baked into his average draft position (RB3, 1.06). The truly bold move now is betting on him with his consensus value practically at an all-time low. They say too much of anything is bad. Well, doubters made the same case last year, and McCaffrey answered with a league-high 416.6 fantasy points, 2,126 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 102 passes.

The former Stanford star has touched the ball 20 or more times in 58 career games and failed to reach 100 yards or a touchdown just once. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has hinted at more in-season breathers, and even Fantasy Life's study of 30 high-touch seasons found those backs still averaged 16.6 PPR points per game the next year.

Bank on McCaffrey finishing as a top-three running back again.

Tyler Warren wins the tight end crown outright

The tight end groupthink treats the position as a two-man race, with Brock Bowers going 20th overall and Trey McBride 24.5 in fantasy drafts, then a cliff before Colston Loveland at 46.7 and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren near pick 59.

Flip the entire board! Warren finishes as the overall TE1 ahead of all three.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is in line for a big 2026 with a ton of targets becoming available after the departure of Michael Pittman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He and Marvin Harrison are the only rookies in Colts history to lead the team in targets, and Warren averaged 5.0 catches and 61.7 receiving yards through his first 10 games before Daniel Jones' broken leg and torn Achilles cratered the offense.

Jones is back, Michael Pittman and his 111 targets went to Pittsburgh, and Indianapolis waited until the seventh round to add a receiver.

The Penn State product also saw the second-most targets inside the 10-yard line among tight ends but scored just four times, so the touchdown regression points up. Andy Behrens of The Deep Shot made the same call, and I know better than to disagree with Andy!