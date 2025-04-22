Fantasy Sports

D'Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

D’Andre Swift posted over 1,000 total yards in his first season with the Bears, but inconsistent efficiency and limited scoring opportunities capped his fantasy football upside.

Shawn Childs

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
D’Andre Swift saw a career-high workload in his first season with the Bears, topping 1,000 total yards but struggling with efficiency and touchdown production. Despite flashes of fantasy relevance early on, Chicago's offensive woes limited his impact down the stretch.

Based on his opportunity (295 touches—career high), Swift was an eighth running back who succeeded in changing positions in 2024. He gained over 1,000 combined yards for the third time in his career.  On the downside, he gained only 3.8 yards per rush (5.5 in 2022 and 4.6 in 2023). 

Swift rushed for over 100 yards in only one game (18/129/1) that capped off a string of four consecutive weeks with a touchdown. The Bears struggled offensively for most of the season, leading to reaching the end zone only twice over his final 10 contests. Chicago featured him in the receiving game in Week 4 (7/72) and Week 9 (6/31). 

He scored 212.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Swift only had help fantasy value in Week 4 (29.50), Week 5 (20.00), Week 6 (21.90), and Week 8 (18.90). Over his final seven starts, he averaged only 9.52 FPPG. 

