Why The Dallas Cowboys Are A Sneaky Week 3 Survivor Pool Pick
Survivor pools are one of the simplest and most thrilling ways to stay engaged with the NFL season. The rules are straightforward: pick one team to win each week and move on. The one caveat? Once you use a team, they’re off the board for the rest of the season. So, if you rolled with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 to knock off the Dallas Cowboys, you won’t be able to pick Philly again in 2025.
So far, Survivor players have had it pretty smooth. Through the first two weeks, favorites have largely taken care of business, leaving very few upsets to shake things up.
Early-Season NFL Upsets
- Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders over the New England Patriots
- Week 2: Atlanta Falcons over the Minnesota Vikings
- Week 2: Indianapolis Colts over the Denver Broncos
- Week 2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Houston Texans
- Week 2: Seattle Seahawks over the Pittsburgh Steelers
However, none of those teams were popular survivor picks when they went down.
The Sneakiest Week 3 Survivor Pool Pick: Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys were the second-most selected pick in Week 2 and for good reason. They had played solid football in a narrow Week 1 defeat against the reigning champs and had a favorable matchup at home against the struggling New York Giants who failed to find the end zone in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
However, it took a 64-yard field goal with no time left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Then a timely interception with just over two minutes remaining in the extra period set up a game-winning 46-yard field goal attempt for the GOAT, Brandon Aubrey. The Cowboys eventually escaped with a 40-37 victory against their NFC East rivals.
The Cowboys' Offense Will Torch This Chicago Bears Defense
In Week 3, nobody is really talking about the Cowboys but if you haven’t selected them yet, they could be a solid pick. Sure, they are on the road but they are taking on a Chicago Bears defense that just surrendered 52 points to Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
The Cowboys roll into Chicago as slim one-point road favorites. And while the defense has been a major liability through two weeks, the offense has been explosive. Most experts were talking about how Dallas needed to trade for another running back but after two weeks, Javonte Williams is looking like the real deal. Heading into Week 3, J-Will was the RB3 in PPR formats with 151 rushing yards on 31 carries (4.6 YPC), three rushing touchdowns, and eight receptions for an additional 43 scoreless receiving yards.
Meanwhile, the passing attack seems to have found a rhythm in the second half of last week’s dramatic win. CeeDee Lamb eclipsed the century mark, though he has yet to score a touchdown, Dak Prescott threw for over 300 yards, George Pickens scored his first touchdown as a member of the Cowboys, and Jake Ferguson rebounded from a poor Week 1 outing with nine receptions for 78 yards. It doesn't hurt that the Bears are allowing the most fantasy football points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Prescott should feast!
Can Dallas' Defense Stop Caleb Williams?
While Ben Johnson will look to exploit Dallas’ defense, there’s a reason that the Bears are 0-2 this season. Caleb Williams is going to continue to improve but Dallas will do everything it can to limit his connection with Rome Odunze in Week 3.
D'Andre Swift only has 116 rushing yards this season and if the Cowboys can force the Bears to abandon the run, they have an excellent shot at escaping Ford Field with a victory and a 2-1 record.
I’m anticipating a shootout between the Bears and Cowboys and if that’s the case, I’m picking the offense that I think has more consistent playmakers and that’s big D. If you can use Dallas this week, you can save teams that will be heavy favorites in the future such as the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Week 3 Survivor Pool Honorable Mentions
While I did consider spotlighting the Buccaneers, the injuries to the offensive line don’t make that as easy of a matchup as it seems on paper despite Justin Fields being sidelined for the Jets. In fact, the line has moved towards the Jets since Tyrod Taylor was announced as the starter.
That being said, the Seattle Seahawks facing the New Orleans Saints might be the chalkiest and safest mid-to-low level option on this week’s slate. But there is inherent risk with Sam Darnold under center.
Fire up Dallas if you haven’t already used them and after they win this shootout, you'll thank me.