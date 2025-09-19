Fantasy Sports

NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Strategy: Seattle Seahawks and 4 More Winning Picks

Breaking down the best Week 3 survivor pool options with safe chalk picks, sneaky under-the-radar plays and one high-risk swing.

Michael Rovetto

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass while being pressured by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
An NFL survival pool is one of the most popular contests for fans looking to add extra drama to the season. 

The concept is simple: each week, players pick one NFL team to win. If that team loses, you’re eliminated. If it wins, you move on. However, the catch is that you can’t pick a team more than once for the entire season. The ultimate goal is to outlast everyone else in your pool.

The challenge and the fun come from striking a balance between risk and reward. Grabbing a heavy favorite early in the season might look like the safest survival pool pick, but using up a top contender early can leave you short-handed later. On the flip side, taking a chance on an under-the-radar team could buy you long-term flexibility, but a loss ends your run before it starts.

A smart survival pool strategy is to look beyond the obvious. Many players try to conserve elite teams for tougher weeks, choosing solid but not spectacular matchups early on. It’s a delicate mix of playing it safe while planning ahead.

Whether you stick with the chalk, hunt for value or take a risky swing, your pick can set the tone for the entire season. With all that said, here’s how we’re approaching Week 3: 

Chalk Picks

Seattle Seahawks Over New Orleans Saints 

The Seahawks bounced back in Week 2 as they defeated the Steelers, 31-17, after losing to the 49ers in Week 1, 17-13. They matchup against the 0-2 Saints at home in Week 3, where they are -7.5 favorites. New Orleans struggles to generate pressure defensively, while Seattle leads the NFL with a 49.4% pressure rate. Surprisingly, Spencer Rattler has played clean football over the first two weeks, but I’d expect the Seahawks to get after him and force him to commit a few turnovers. The Saints are also 0-2 against the spread in their two home games. Seattle is the definition of a chalk pick in Week 3. 

Green Bay Packers Over Cleveland Browns 

The Packers are humming on offense, and their defense has transformed into an elite unit with the addition of Micah Parsons. Their offense has scored 27 points while holding their opponents to 18 points or fewer in each of the first two games this season. The Browns, on the other hand, are a bottom-five scoring offense and surrender the eighth-most points per game on defense. This is simply a matchup of a Super Bowl contender and a team that has a chance to finish with the worst record in the NFL. However, survivor pool players will have to decide if using a team like the Packers this early in the season is a worthwhile strategy. 

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, one of the top defenders in the NFL.
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) reacts in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Under The Radar Picks

Indianapolis Colts Over Tennessee Titans 

The Colts aren’t exactly “under-the-radar,” as they are the seventh-most selected team on Yahoo and 4.5-point favorites in Week 3. However, given their early-season success and a matchup against the struggling Titans, I would expect them to be a more frequent choice. Indianapolis boasts the No. 4 scoring offense (31 PTS/G) and is producing the second-most yards per game (445.5) through two games in 2025. Meanwhile, Tennessee ranks in the bottom three in scoring (15.5) and dead last in yards per game (192.5). The Colts will have no problem handling the Titans, who will be outmatched while their rookie quarterback finds his footing, in Week 3.  

Cincinnati Bengals Over Minnesota Vikings

The Bengals are a true sleeper pick in Week 3, as the Vikings are three-point favorites at home. Jake Browning will start in place of Joe Burrow, who’s sidelined for the next three months with turf toe. Browning is a capable backup, having started seven games in 2023, also for an injured Burrow. He went 4-3 in those starts and averaged 267 passing yards per game. Browning and the Bengals matchup against a struggling Vikings team, which will start Carson Wentz in place of J.J. McCarthy under center. Wentz is the first player to start for six teams in six consecutive seasons. The Vikings also gave up six sacks and netted less than 200 yards of total offense in their last game against the Falcons. These are all reasons why the Bengals are a formidable under-the-radar survivor pool pick in Week 3. 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning, who will start in place of an injured Joe Burrow.
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) celebrates his touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

One Risky Pick 

Dallas Cowboys Over Chicago Bears 

The Cowboys are 1.5-point road favorites over the Bears despite narrowly escaping with a win in a shootout with the Giants last week. If it weren’t for an interception by Russell Wilson in overtime, the outcome likely would’ve been different. Dallas’s defense is surrendering the third-most yards per game (404) in the NFL through two weeks and allowed Wilson to pass for 450 yards in their last outing. This is a big reason why  Caleb Williams made my list of quarterbacks to start in Week 3. I expect the Bears' offense to find its footing under head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams, and there’s good reason to believe it will happen in Week 3. This game is set up to be another shootout for the Cowboys, and I’m not confident they will come out on the winning end this time. 

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, a must-start in fantasy football for Week 3.
Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

