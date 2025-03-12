Daniel Jones Signs With Indianapolis Colts, To Compete With Anthony Richardson for Starting Job
Over the last several months, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has vowed to bring in competition for Anthony Richardson in 2025. On Tuesday, Indianapolis made that desire a reality by signing veteran QB Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal.
While addressing reporters back in early February, Ballard did not mince words after a disappointing sophomore season by Richardson. Injuries and a lack of maturity have clearly hindered the 2023 NFL Draft No. 4 overall pick’s development.
"We've got to have competition at the position just for the fact that, one, competition makes everybody better and, two, he's not proven he can play 17 games," said Ballard.
At the NFL Combine, the club’s top executive once again reiterated his desire for an “open” competition under center.
"It's gotta be the right guy to create real competition," said Ballard. "But we want to create real competition. I think it's good for the team, I think it's good for Anthony."
Ballard believes that Jones is the guy who will push Richardson for the starting role next season.
ANTHONY RICHARDSON VS DANIEL JONES 2025 FANTASY OUTLOOK
After a promising rookie campaign, Richardson burned fantasy football managers who used early draft capital on the former Florida star who finished as the overall QB23.
Things hit rock bottom after Richardson was benched in favor of Joe Flacco during a Week 9 loss to the Texans. In that game, Richardson took heat after taking himself out of the game mid-drive in the third quarter after admitting he was “tired” and “needing a break”.
In 15 career games, Richardson has thrown for 2,391 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns while rushing for 635 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground. In addition to major accuracy issues (50.6 completion percentage), his 13 interceptions and nine lost fumbles have resulted in the dreaded “bust’ label.
On the flip side, Jones has also been a major disappointment since being selected No. 6 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft. In six seasons with Big Blue, Jones posted a 24-45-1 record as the club’s starter, leading New York to just one postseason appearance over that span.
In 70 career games, the former Duke standout has compiled 14,582 passing yards, 2,179 rushing yards, and 85 total touchdowns. The biggest issue for Jones has also been a lack of ball security, posting 26 lost fumbles and 47 interceptions since entering the league.
Whoever wins the job will find a solid cast of offensive weapons led by Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. However, both signal-callers earn QB2 status in my early fantasy football rankings for next season, resulting in all three Colts’ wideouts listed outside my top 35 wide receivers, earning WR3/Flex status.
