De'Von Achane Becomes Fantasy RB1 Overall In Mock Trade With Minnesota Vikings

After trading away star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins are now in full-blown rebuild mode. Because of the state of the Dolphins, there is a chance that they will completely blow it up and trade away running back De'Von Achane as well. Of course, the team is saying that Achane is not available, but they were saying the same thing about Waddle a week ago, too.

Achane is one of the most dynamic players in the league and can put a good team over the top as a Super Bowl contender. Looking around the league, there is one team on the cusp of being a championship contender that is in need of a stud running back.

Minnesota Vikings - Miami Dolphins Mock Trade

Minnesota Vikings Receive

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

RB - De'Von Achane

2026 Fifth Round Pick

Miami Dolphins Receive

2026 First Round Pick

2026 Fourth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

Achane is already at worst a top-five fantasy running back, and he could see his value soar even higher if he lands in an outstanding Minnesota Vikings' offense. He would immediately become their clear-cut RB1 and would be put in a position to succeed.

It would be terrible news for Aaron Jones and bad news for Jordan Mason. We'd go as far as to say that if the Vikings were to make this deal, Jones could find himself outright cut. Mason would be relegated to a distant RB2.

In Miami, they would be left with a committee headed by Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright. It's not an ideal situation, but the team is tanking for at least this upcoming season anyway. Both Gordon and Wright showed flashes of potential and concerns when getting opportunities in 2025.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings had a Super Bowl-caliber defense last season and have one of the best pass-catching groups in the NFL. Unfortunately, they were bogged down by a disastrous quarterback situation last season.

They were tasked with the impossible goal of trying to make the playoffs with JJ McCarthy as their quarterback. This offseason, they have addressed that issue by bringing in Kyler Murray to be their starting quarterback. He's not a perfect quarterback, but he's a massive upgrade.

Their one glaring weak link now appears to be their running backs. Jones is 31 years old and was on the verge of being cut before he restructured his contract, and Mason seems to just be a solid RB2 in the NFL. We have no reason to believe he can be much more than that. Achane could make them the best offense in the league and Super Bowl favorites.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (31) celebrates after a first down against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

From an on-field perspective, it doesn't make any sense at all. Nevertheless, if they are blowing the whole thing up to build for the future, Achane is probably their most valuable piece. If they don't plan to give him an extension, then they might as well get what they can for him.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News