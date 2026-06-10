De’Von Achane, Josh Jacobs Among 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Bust Candidates in 2026

Every fantasy football season produces a running back who carries their manager to the playoffs. However, it also creates backs who sink entire rosters and take championship aspirations down with them. And, with draft season approaching, separating a potential league-winner from a landmine could be the difference between competing for a title and watching the playoffs from home.

For those aiming to play in January, here are five running backs who hold major bust potential for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

As with most Cleveland Browns skill group players, Quinshon Judkins (#55 ADP) presents a high-risk, high-reward situation to fantasy managers. He is well-prepared to be the Browns’ RB1 with no true competition for touches, but his production could be almost entirely limited to the ground.

Judkins averaged just over 2.5 targets per game last season, resulting in fewer than two receptions per contest. While no other back is likely to contest him for touches early in games, his limited receiving production could limit him in late-game passing situations. That issue is even more concerning when considering Cleveland’s tendency to play from behind. If the Browns find themselves in pass-first, come-from-behind situations as they did in 2025, Judkins will see a decrease in both rushing attempts and targets.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This offseason, Josh Jacobs (#40 ADP) has appeared in a boatload of news headlines, and unfortunately, most of them did not relate to football. After being reportedly arrested and booked on domestic violence charges , Green Bay’s lead back enters the 2026 season with a cloud of uncertainty, both on and off the field.

As of now, Jacobs has denied the allegations and has not been officially charged. Thus, this is a situation for fantasy managers to keep an eye on. However, his production this year could also take a hit. Green Bay’s lead back saw a decrease from 4.4 to 4 yards per rushing attempt in 2025 while dealing with a string of injuries. Tack on his increasing age and that he has never been a reliable pass-catching back, and it feels as though it is only downhill from here.

Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Considering Pittsburgh’s recent coaching comments about their running back room, it was only fitting to group Rico Dowdle (#87 ADP) and Jaylen Warren (#76 ADP) in the same bunch.

According to Steelers running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr., Pittsburgh appears ready to run a committee backfield in 2026.

“[Head Coach Mike McCarthy] wants two fresh backs at all times,” Chinyoung Sr. said . “We’ll find ways to make sure we get them on the field, and they have an ample amount of equal time on the field. But it’ll define itself by scheme, by game plan.”

For fantasy managers, those comments should immediately raise red flags. Fewer touches means fewer chances to rack up yardage, receptions, and touchdowns. And, put simply, both players’ upside immediately gets significantly capped. Thus, unless one separates himself from the other, both players should be eyed as later pickups as opposed to early selections.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

For countless seasons now, Miami’s De’Von Achane (#14 ADP) has been a household name when it comes to fantasy football. However, with the Dolphins recently reinventing their offense, there is a strong chance that may no longer be the case.

Achane’s stock this fantasy season heavily relies on the success of the ever-changing Miami offense. To start, the Dolphins added quarterback Malik Willis, a dual-threat passer who could immediately harm Achane’s touches. Signal-callers like Willis have historically been known to limit running back production, as they typically look to run the ball themselves rather than checking it down.

Furthermore, Miami enters the 2026 season with one of the thinnest supporting casts in the entire NFL. And, while some may argue that this only benefits Achane, it also means that opposing defenses will have less to worry about. So, even if he is able to get a substantial amount of touches, he may not get much further than the line of scrimmage.

Finally, Miami is in a transition period for offensive play-calling. In January, the team promoted Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator. Prior to Slowik’s hiring, Achane regularly relied on the intense use of motion and shifts to create running advantages. And, while Slowik could look to keep these practices in house, it will likely take a bit before the Dolphins see the fruit of their labor.

That being said, barring a trade taking place, Achane is likely due for a down year.