De'Von Achane May Get Overall RB1 Status if the Dolphins Execute this Potential Trade

The Miami Dolphins may very well trade their star running back, De'Von Achane. The suitors come in many, but today we look to a prime suitor in the Pacific Northwest. That team is the defending champion, the Seattle Seahawks. Kenneth Walker III is gone, and as Mike MacDonald prepares to go back-to-back, he may be willing to add Achane at the right price. Here is how that rumored scenario would possibly look.

Fantasy Football Impact

Achane has been a solidified top-5 running back in fantasy football, with RB1 upside. He has maintained that value while playing for a middling Dolphins offense. Achane is a player who can easily touch the ball 20+ times per game, with great explosiveness, game-changing ability, and a strong receiving game. He is as versatile a player as we will find in the NFL.

Given the ability Achane has, he could very well become the RB1 in fantasy football should he join the Seahawks. Seattle is literally the defending Super Bowl Champions, and so, so champions. Obviously, their offense is very good. Achane will pair amazingly with Darnold, Smith-Njigba, and Cooper Kupp, among others. Achane may not be the actual RB1 in ADP, but he will be top-3 for sure and top-5 in fantasy football drafts.

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Mock Trade Details

Seahawks Get:

RB, De'Von Achane

Dolphins Get:

2026 2nd-Round Pick

2027 3rd-Round Pick (IF Achane Exceeds 1,500 Scrimmage Yards or Goes All-Pro)

Why the Seahawks Accept the Trade

The Seahawks have Zach Charbonnet as their starting running back after Walker III left for Kansas City. New offensive coordinator Brian Fluery will surely be okay with Charbonnet. However, if Seattle can get an All-Pro player like Achane without letting go of a first-round pick, they will absolutely give up doing it.

Seattle is in win-now mode to repeat as champions. Of course, they will welcome Achane to make this one of the better offenses in the NFL, if not the best. Paired with Charbonnet, this running game will be even better than it was in 2025.

Why the Dolphins Accept the Trade

Jeff Hafley has taken over in Miami, and he has new plans for this team. Achane is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and logically, he is much more likely to leave Miami after this season. Very well, Achane could stay, but the odds are stacked against it, given the deal he will demand.

Bobby Slowik is the new offensive coordinator, and in his West Coast scheme, Achane actually does fit in quite well. Ultimately, the Dolphins' long-term goals do not align with Achane being their guy. Hafley shall wish to stack draft picks and get 'his guys' on the roster for years to come. With Achane on the way out, the Dolphins will make a trade to get two solid draft picks in return. Fans may be disgusted at the returns here, but leverage is leverage, and the Dolphins lack a ton of it.

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