Denver Broncos Training Camp Storylines: Sophomore Bo Nix, RB/WR Outlook, Competing with Kansas City
The Denver Broncos return to training camp this year with high expectations ahead of their 2025 campaign. At this same time last year, Sean Payton saw himself with a new rookie quarterback being the centerpiece of a new legacy to be built in Denver. Many questions surrounded that team, but Sean Payton ultimately did what he's done over his many years in New Orleans - he won. After a very successful season culminating in a playoff showing, Bo Nix now enters his sophomore season as the Bronco play caller. Any natural improvement by both Nix and the team as a whole should put them right in the conversation amongst the AFC's best.
Bo Nix in Year 2
Many people, including myself, saw Bo Nix as just a solid QB coming out of college. The thought was that he may start a few years, have an average showing, and potentially be a borderline starter/backup his whole career. He would not quite become a Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes. The Broncos, however, have a magician - Sean Payton. Bo Nix also commanded more experience than any other drafted Quarterback. He played 61 games in college - all starts.
As you can imagine, Bo Nix proved many wrong in a rookie season where he very likely could have won Rookie of the Year. Most years, he would have won the award, but Jayden Daniels did his own thing with Kliff Kingsbury. The question now lies with year two - what does Bo Nix do? Does he improve like Bryce Young, or regress like CJ Stroud?
Bo Nix definitely relied on the playcalling of the offense last year. He was in the bottom quarter of NFL quarterbacks in yards per completion - under 10.0 . However, he was still extremely efficient in the system they had in place. The Broncos return with all the same weapons, plus Evan Engram after a monster time with Jacksonville. It is quite smart by Denver to play a lot of dink and dunk considering a lack of receiving talent. Beyond Sutton, no one - Vele, Mims, Franklin - are all-world NFL talent.
Payton has been very methodical with Nix and is has been very successful thus far. Naturally, you can expect them to let Nix loose this season try for more high risk throws. The best NFL prospects have been organically grown slowly over the course of their first two years. With such smart guys in Nix and his coaching staff, I expect another nice season out of the Denver offense.
RB/WR Outlook
Courtland Sutton has for sure been a very talented receiver in his NFL career. He has not had very talented quarterbacks throwing to him - Flacco, Lock, Bridgewater, Sub-Par Russell Wilson. Last year it was his time to shine, and he did. Sutton went for his first 1k yard season since 2019 and his most catches in a season ever - 81. Sutton provided speed, height, hands, and efficient route-running. He should only get even better this year.
Behind Sutton is a mixed bag. Troy Franklin was drafted in 2024 as Nix's former Auburn teammate, and the connection showed. In 16 games and just 6 starts, Franklin had 26 catches with 2 touchdowns. Sure they are minor numbers, but as the fourth option at best, he was efficient where he needed to be. The trust is there with Franklin and Nix and I would think he may be a breakout candidate this season to double up in every stat category.
DeVaughn Vele is a unique sophomore receiver as he is already 27 years old. Despite that fact, Vele was valuable to the team last season as a lanky big body. Another kudos to the coaching staff in their ability to leverage players where they can. Marvin Mims Jr sits as the other notable receiver and he shall see an expanded role in 2025. His speed is undeniable and should Nix be taking more risks, Mims may see more deep balls.
The Broncos 2024 weakness was their run game. Javonte Williams lacked much as did anyone else. With an elite NFL offensive line, they must be better. George Paton went out at got JK Dobbins after a very nice season he had with the Chargers. Between Dobbins and 2nd round pick RJ Harvey, the Broncos surely will have newly improved run game, which will in turn make the pass game even better.
Competing with Kansas City
The Chiefs, as always, are probably going to be top contenders once again this season. Reid/Mahomes now have 3 Super Bowl's on 5 appearances, and they have the secrets to winnings in the league. Despite reaching the Super Bowl, many would agree that Kansas City looked to have a down year last season. I know, that is crazy to say about a team that played in a Super Bowl, but by Chiefs standard, they looked off at times.
This year the Chiefs get back Rashee Rice from injury as Hollywood Brown also comes in fully healthy. These are two vital weapons they heavily lacked, but still found success without. Long story short, the Chiefs will be very difficult to beat.
Praise aside, the Broncos surely still have a shot on the AFC West title. If anyone can go toe to toe with Andy Reid, it should be another NFL legend in Sean Payton. The teams met twice in last season with the Chiefs winning 16-14 and the Broncos winning the other, 38-0, though that was a meaningless Week 18 bout with benched starters.
The sportsbooks have the Broncos at a 9.5 game win total, two shy of KC. Denver holds +330 odds to win the division. Alongside the Chargers as well, winning the division will be tough, but possible. Denver must have their defense up to speed, and the offense naturally must improve. Both of these items are very possible to do and so it will be a battle of coaching veterans - Reid, Harbaugh, Payton, and Pete Carroll down the line.