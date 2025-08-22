De'Von Achane, Terry McLaurin and 4 More High-Risk High-Reward Fantasy Football Picks
Risk management is the name of the game. To draft a winning team, you need a healthy balance of risk-reward players and safe players. In my personal opinion, you should want those safer player at the top of your drafts and the risk-reward players in the later rounds. This way, you may end up with multiple high-end players. Here are some of the highest-risk high-reward players on the board.
Justin Fields
It appears that Fields has been struggling a bit in training camp. This goes mostly when it comes to his arm. That being said, reports state that he actually only has 5 interceptions. I cannot confirm this stat as they are unofficial and not on record. His arm may be subpar, but Fields does carry massive upside.
When discussing the top running quarterbacks in football, Justin Fields is firmly in the conversation. The Jets have a fantastic offensive line and should they perform, Fields may run wild for 50+ rushing yards every game. If he can do this with a 200+ passing yards per game, his value could skyrocket to being a top-5 fantasy quarterback. The risk enlies with this team. If they are as bad as many think, Fields could just be bad and unstartable. I do not think that floor will be hit.
Christian McCaffrey
The risk here is injury. He has been hurt with many soft-tissue injuries. I hate to take on soft-tissue risk as they always get aggravated. McCaffrey appears to be fully healthy and if he is, he could very well be the RB1 in fantasy. Now, the 49ers have been untrustworthy with their injury, in fact leading to NFL investigation, but we will see. I will not be drafting Christian McCaffrey, personally.
De'Von Achane
It seems like Achane is on the injury report on a weekly basis. In fact, he is dealing with a calf issue right now. He has had six key injuries so far in his three NFL seasons with his fair share of them being soft-tissue. Between this and the Dolphins uncertainty this season, I fear the variance is huge on Achane. However, if he stays healthy, Achane catches the ball as much as anyone with huge explosion — he averaged 7.8 YPC in 2023.
Puka Nacua
The talent is undeniable. The risk is with Matthew Stafford. The back injury is really scaring me away from the Rams offense. If he is not healthy, I do not trusty Jimmy Garoppolo. Puka Nacua has what it takes to literally be the WR1 in fantasy, but if Stafford misses much time, he very well could fall outside the top-25.
Tyreek Hill
Similar to Nacua, Tyreek Hill needs Tua Tagoliavoa to be healthy to succeed. His stats dip by nearly 50% across the board when Tua is out. An added risk is the fact that Tyreek Hill is 32 years old with a lot of mileage. If Tyreek returns to 2023 form post-wrist injury here, he still is capable of a Top-5 fantasy season. He also can faceplant outside of the top-50 if circumstances do not work out.
Terry McLaurin
Still unsigned, it is about time to panic on McLaurin. If he is not signed, does he play? If so, does he fall behind? Terry McLaurin needs to get back to practice. If he does, he will have another beast of a season with Jayden Daniels. Without a contract, he can see reduced playing time, no playing time, or a trade to a subpar situation.