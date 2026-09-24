DJ Moore and Keon Coleman Injury Update Provides an Opening for a Week 3 Wide Receiver Sleeper

DJ Moore and Keon Coleman Week 3 Injury Update

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore’s fantasy trajectory hit a sudden bump during Buffalo's recent victory over the Detroit Lions. Moore landed hard on his shoulder attempting a diving catch in the end zone late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Diagnostic testing confirmed an AC joint sprain, though the issue is not considered severe over the long haul.

However, his practice participation this week has generated growing concern for his immediate availability. After returning to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday while wearing a red non-contact jersey, Moore was not spotted on the field during the media-open portion of individual drills on Thursday. Missing reps entirely after a limited session suggests his shoulder issue is still hampering his movement and physical contact readiness.

DJ Moore and Keon Coleman not out at practice during the media portion of individual drills.



Moore was limited yesterday while wearing a red non-contact jersey.



Coleman was a DNP.



Ed Oliver was participating in individual work. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 24, 2026

Adding to the urgency surrounding Moore’s timeline is the rest of the Buffalo receiving corps. Fellow wide receiver Keon Coleman has also missed practice time with an ankle injury, leaving the Bills dangerously thin on perimeter weapons. If Moore is held out or relegated to a decoy role to protect his shoulder, fantasy managers must prepare for a significant reallocation of targets across Buffalo's offense.

Fantasy Implications for the Buffalo Bills Offense

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

If Moore sits, Dalton Kincaid becomes the unquestioned focal point of Buffalo’s passing attack. We already saw a blueprint of this dynamic in Week 2 after Moore departed early, as Kincaid immediately took over the middle of the field and saw a sharp uptick in high-value targets. He capitalized on the extra volume by hauling in seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown, operating as Josh Allen's primary security blanket. Without Moore drawing safety help on the outside and Keon Coleman also battling injury, Kincaid should see double-digit target upside and elite red-zone usage, locking him in as a top-tier fantasy tight end option with an exceptionally high floor.

WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir would receive a significant boost to his Week 3 wide receiver ranking if Moore is unable to play, particularly in PPR and half-PPR scoring formats. Following Moore's exit in Week 2, Shakir stepped into a far more prominent role underneath, finishing the game with five catches on six targets for 62 yards as Allen looked to get the ball out quickly against the pass rush. With Moore out of the lineup, Shakir would effectively become the de facto top wide receiver in terms of short-to-intermediate target distribution, giving him a very safe reception floor with plenty of run-after-catch upside as he absorbs extra slot work.

WR Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills

Joshua Palmer stands to gain the most in terms of sheer route participation and perimeter snap share. After Moore went down in Week 2, Palmer took on heavy boundary duties, converting his expanded playing time into three receptions for 48 yards on five targets, including a key 24-yard downfield connection. While his overall target volume naturally carries more variance than Kincaid or Shakir, Palmer steps directly into the primary perimeter wide receiver role with both Moore and Coleman sidelined, making him a very intriguing waiver wire pickup and flex start sleeper in deeper leagues for Week 3, as he's capable of hitting on a deep shot.