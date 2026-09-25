DJ Moore Will be a Game-Time Decision for Week 3. What Should Fantasy Football Managers Do With This News?

DJ Moore Officially Questionable for Week 3

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 3 with critical injury questions surrounding their receiving corps as head coach Joe Brady announced that WR DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore, along with fellow wideout Keon Coleman (ankle) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hip), will be a game-time decision.

WR DJ Moore (shoulder), WR Keon Coleman (ankle) and DT Ed Oliver (hip) are all questionable for Bills vs Chargers Week 3



Joe Brady said all three will be game-time decisions



S Jordan Hancock (hamstring) and DT TJ Sanders (appendectomy) are OUT pic.twitter.com/8MoYZfwelF — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) September 25, 2026

Moore suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during Buffalo’s Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions. Despite missing practice on Thursday, Moore logged limited practice sessions on both Wednesday and Friday, offering optimism regarding his availability. Moore noted earlier in the week that he felt good and simply needed to check off a few remaining physical benchmarks before getting clearance. Brady reiterated that he plans to give his key playmakers all the way until pregame warmups to determine their status.

Given that Moore hasn't missed a start in over five seasons, fantasy football managers should tentatively expect him to play, albeit likely at less than 100% capacity. However, managers must prepare contingency plans in case he is held back or relegated to a decoy role.

Whether Moore plays through discomfort or sits out entirely, his health dramatically impacts target distribution across the Bills’ passing game.

Fantasy Football Implications for the Bills' Offense

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen’s floor remains as secure as any elite dual-threat quarterback in fantasy football. However, if both Moore and Keon Coleman are either limited or inactive against a stout Chargers pass defense, Allen’s ceiling takes a bit of a hit. Without his top deep option at full strength, Allen will likely lean on short-to-intermediate concepts and use his legs more frequently in high-leverage and red-zone situations, maintaining his standing as a top-three option in our Week 3 QB Rankings regardless of Moore's availability.

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

A banged-up wide receiver corps naturally shifts more offensive volume to the backfield. James Cook stands to benefit significantly as both a baseline runner and a pass-catching outlet out of the backfield. If Brady opts for a more ground-heavy approach to hide a depleted perimeter, Cook could see upwards of 18–20 touches, cementing his status as a high-volume RB1 with elevated PPR upside in our Week 3 Running Back Projections.

WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir would become the biggest beneficiary among Buffalo’s pass-catchers if Moore sits. Operating predominantly out of the slot, Shakir already possesses strong chemistry with Allen on rhythm throws. If Moore is out or operates as a decoy, Shakir’s target share should surge into the 20–25% range, locking him in as a high-floor WR3/FLEX play in PPR formats.

TE Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills

With questions on the outside, Dalton Kincaid is set up for a central role in the intermediate passing attack. Tight ends are traditionally a quarterback’s best friend when perimeter depth is compromised. Kincaid should see increased looks on third downs and inside the 20-yard line, giving him a realistic path to TE1 production this week.

WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman is also questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury. If Coleman manages to suit up while Moore is either out or limited, he instantly steps into a high-leverage role as Allen’s primary perimeter target and red-zone threat. However, if Coleman plays through the ankle ailment at less than full speed, he carries significant risk as a volatile WR3/FLEX option.

WR Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills

If Moore or Coleman end up sidelined, Joshua Palmer becomes a viable flex streamer and priority waiver wire target. Palmer provides a perimeter presence capable of filling outside routes. While he carries a wider variance in performance, any additional snap share alongside Allen makes him an intriguing option for managers scrambling for WR depth.