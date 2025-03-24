Underrated Wide Receivers to Target in Fantasy Football Dynasty & Redraft Leagues

Chris Godwin was one of the best WRs in the league in 2024 before his injury



Through Week 7, Godwin ranked:



🥇1st in receptions (50)

🥈2nd in receiving yards (576)

🥉3rd in receiving TDs (5)

🥇1st in receiving first downs (33)

