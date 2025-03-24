Underrated Wide Receivers to Target in Fantasy Football Dynasty & Redraft Leagues
With the majority of the sports world focused on next weekend’s men’s NCAA Sweet Sixteen matchups, now is the time to swing some deals in fantasy football leagues. While the action is heating up in the Dynasty Leagues over at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) now is the time to get in on the action!
Just over a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, three veteran wideouts outside the overall top 25 in wide receiver ADP rankings, stand out as value targets.
WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dynasty and re-draft fantasy managers should look to target the veteran wideout who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. After re-signing with Tampa Bay earlier this month, Godwin offers tremendous upside for a player who currently sits with an ADP in the mid 30’s.
Prior to his 2024 campaign being cut short, the eighth-year pro hauled in 50 receptions for 576 yards and 5 touchdowns, resulting in an ultra-impressive 19.7 PPR fantasy points per game. In fact, what many may not realize is that Godwin was the overall WR2 - behind only Ja'Marr Chase - through the first seven weeks of the season.
Upon a deeper dive, we discover Godwin's proven chemistry with Baker Mayfield resulted in the fourth-most targets (62) in the NFL prior to his injury. Fantasy managers need to capitalize on the value of a player who many will have recovery concerns about, coupled with a new offensive coordinator (Josh Grizzard).
Currently owning back-end WR2 / top-end WR3 ADP demand, Godwin is an elite mid-round 2025 target who could easily return WR1 production.
WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
After suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 last season, Rice failed to live up to his high ADP ranking. Prior to going down against the Chargers, the second-year wideout was the clear No. 1 option in the Kansas City passing attack, hauling in 24 of 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns.
When healthy, Rice is a clear WR1 thanks to being paired with the best quarterback in the sport. From recent reports, the former SMU standout is well ahead of schedule in his recovery.
However, due to a potential league discipline stemming from an off-the-field incident, many are overlooking his pairing with Patrick Mahomes despite a WR26 ADP. Some pundits expect a four or six-game suspension should he be found guilty of the charges, resulting in a potential slide to the mid to late rounds of drafts. Despite a potential limited campaign, Rice is a high-risk, high-reward player who could be a stash-n-cash league winner in re-draft or dynasty leagues.
WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Due to a down season for Las Vegas in 2024, many may not realize that Meyers finished as the overall WR19 in PPR leagues, after posting 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and 4 touchdowns. The emerging talent, who drew the 15th-most targets (129) among all wide receivers, will immensely benefit from the arrival of veteran signal-caller Geno Smith
While there is no doubt that star tight end Brock Bowers will once again own the highest target share for the Silver and Black, Meyers’ 23.5% target share can not be overlooked. Over his last three seasons, the sixth-year veteran has quietly averaged 75 receptions and 879 yards while scoring 18 touchdowns.
Meyers, who currently owns an ADP in the mid 40’s, is a WR3/WR4 with WR2 upside who could flourish under OC Chip Kelly thanks to the arrival of Smith coupled with a lack of competition for target share outside of Bowers. If the club does not opt to invest in a wideout in the first round of next month’s NFL Draft, Meyers will remain the Raiders’ clear WR1, resulting in a strong PPR target to acquire in 2025.
