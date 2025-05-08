Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: You're On The Clock (Pick 1.04)

Fantasy Sports

Following Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Tetairoa McMillan, Dynasty rookie drafts start to get very interesting. Who should fantasy managers target with the 1.04 pick?

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

In this story:

With Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, and Tetairoa McMillan already off the board in dynasty rookie drafts, managers picking at 1.04 are entering a pivotal spot—where strategy shifts and positional needs come into sharper focus. After three high-upside skill players, the fourth pick brings a twist: the first quarterback is set to come off the board. Whether you're building for long-term stability or looking to lock in a cornerstone at the game's most important position, this is where the draft starts to get interesting.

Pick 1.04: QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

In dynasty football, teams are often at different stages of roster development. For managers already strong at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, Cam Ward offers intriguing long-term upside at quarterback. While his current landing spot lacks elite receiving talent, and his value sits near the backend QB2 tier, Ward’s ceiling becomes clearer when projecting a few years ahead. Selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he profiles as a high-volume passer with the mobility to extend plays, move the chains, and punch it in near the goal line.

Over three college seasons at Washington State and Miami, Cam Ward appeared in 38 games, completing 66.0% of his 1,436 pass attempts for 11,281 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. His breakout campaign came in 2024, throwing for 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns, just seven picks, and an impressive 9.5 yards per attempt.

As a runner, Ward flashed more explosiveness last season (3.4 YPC), totaling 204 yards and four scores on just 60 carries. His rushing workload was heavier at Washington State (227/202/13), though hampered by high sack totals (46 and 38) compared to just 22 at Miami.

Tennessee isn’t an ideal landing spot, but it’s far from a worst-case scenario. He’ll have a capable backfield duo in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, plus a potential rebound season from Calvin Ridley. The addition of Tyler Lockett helps, though Van Jefferson and Treylon Burks remain question marks.

Fortunately, Ward’s dual-threat ability makes him fantasy-relevant from day one, especially on a rebuilding Titans team likely playing from behind. Expect him to rack up points through volume—both in the air and on the ground.

