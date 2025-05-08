Fantasy Sports

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: Tetairoa McMillan (Pick 1.03)

Tetairoa McMillan, the Carolina Panthers' dynamic wideout, is an enticing third pick in Dynasty rookie drafts, bringing size, speed, and immediate red-zone potential to complement Bryce Young's offense.

Shawn Childs

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number eight pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number eight pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As Dynasty rookie drafts heat up, fantasy managers are already making tough decisions to build their future rosters. After Ashton Jeanty, the explosive running back for the Raiders, was selected with the first overall pick, and Los Angeles Chargers’ Omarion Hampton followed at No. 2, the focus shifts to the third pick.

Dynasty Pick 1.03
Dynasty Pick 1.03 / FullTime Fantasy

With high upside and significant potential, the decision for many comes down to wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of the Carolina Panthers, who brings size, speed, and a chance to make an immediate impact in his rookie season. Let’s break down why McMillan should be the next selection in Dynasty rookie drafts.

Pick 1.03: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Over the past 11 seasons, the Panthers watched Mike Evans beat them to the tune of 118 catches for 1,695 yards and 14 touchdowns on 212 targets over 21 games. The idea of drafting a wideout with size (6’4” and 220 lbs.) and speed (about 4.50 in the 40-yard dash) was a slam dunk plan in the 2025 NFL Draft. His presence gives Bryce Young an excellent scoring threat in the red zone while offering big ability. 

Before working my way through the projections, McMillan brings borderline WR2/WR3 value in his first season in the NFL. Last year, Carolina completed 210 passes to their wide receivers for 2,453 yards and 18 touchdowns on 339 targets.

Over the past two seasons, McMillan has been a standout in the Arizona Wildcats' passing game, recording impressive totals (90/1,402/10 and 84/1,319/8) while averaging 16.1 yards per catch. Over his career, he's topped 200 yards three times (11/266/1, 10/304/4, and 10/202/1) and posted over 100 yards in nine other games. McMillan has also consistently delivered with at least six catches in 13 of his final 16 starts. As the new WR1 for the Carolina Panthers, McMillan should thrive in an offense that will likely be playing catch-up, offering plenty of opportunities for stats to pile up, especially in garbage time.

