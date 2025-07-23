Fantasy Football 2025: Austin Ekeler, David Montgomery Anchor List Of 10 Must-Pick Running Back Handcuffs
When it comes to drafting our fantasy football teams, we all have dozens of mantras. Here’re two of mine:
- Better safe than sorry
- Injuries suck
As we’ve all learned over our years of fake footballing, torn ACLs and turf toes to starting running backs are out of our control—but there’s plenty we can to prepare for the inevitable NFL ouchies. And that preparation means picking up your starter’s backup, or, as they’ve come to be known in fantasyland: The Handcuff.
The handcuff situation isn’t as black-and-white as it was even five years ago. Y'see, in the spirit of keeping their top RBs from, y’know, getting killed, offensive coordinators have come to rely on timeshare backfields, whereas back in the day, it was more like, "Eh, 35 carries a game is fine."
Share the Love
Not all timeshares are created equal: In certain cases, you’ll see something like a 55/45 split (i.e. Bo Jackson and Marcus Allen), while in others, the RB1 dominates snaps while the RB2 makes the most of his few touches (i.e., Tony Dorsett and Robert Newhouse).
In today’s NFL, the line is even blurrier, with teams like the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders stocking their rosters with multiple starting-level ball carriers. This is wonderful for the teams, but a pain in the tush for fantasy players, as we now generally have to draft a pair of backs from a single franchise. Because, turf toe.
All that said, here are ten of 2025’s most intriguing handcuff RBs.
(All Average Draft Positions [ADP] courtesy of Fantasy Pros.)
Tank Bigsby – Jacksonville Jaguars
Lead Back: Travis Etienne Jr.
Current ADP: RB44
The Skinny: The third-year man out of Auburn is the dictionary definition of a handcuff: He possesses a different skill set than his RB1, he’s durable, and he has starter-level talent. Etienne seems to always be on the precipice of losing his gig, so Tank will be worth a pick even if you want nothing to do with Etienne.
Nick Chubb – Houston Texans
Lead Back: Joe Mixon
Current ADP: RB51
The Skinny: Man, talk about a potential embarrassment of riches. Mixon is coming off a career year, while Chubb is coming off an injury, but if Chubb can be even 2/3rds of his Cleveland self, this will arguably be the best one/two punch in the league. Don’t leave him on the waiver wire.
J.K. Dobbins – Denver Broncos
Lead Back: RJ Harvey
Current ADP: RB37
The Skinny: Dobbins is an injury-waiting-to-happen, while Harvey is a rookie, so—like love and marriage—you can’t have one without the other.
Austin Ekeler – Washington Commanders
Lead Back: Brian Robinson Jr.
Current ADP: RB42
The Skinny: Just a few seasons removed from being a top-five fantasy option, Ekeler is as change-of-pace-y as it gets. Robinson is a perfectly fine rusher, but Ekeler is a way better receiver, so if Robinson goes down, the 30-year-old veteran will land somewhere between RB6 and RB12.
Isaac Guerendo – San Francisco 49ers
Lead Back: Christian McCaffrey
Current ADP: RB45
The Skinny: C-Mac is one of the most electric backs of his generation, but he’s so in-your-face bold that he’s constantly nursing one injury or another. During his tenure in the Bay Area, the Niners have had some great luck in finding temporary replacements, among them Eli Mitchell and Jordan Mason. Last year, Guerendo was The Guy, and is worth owning even if you didn’t grab McCaffrey.
Najee Harris – Los Angeles Chargers
Lead Back: Omarion Hampton
Current ADP: RB32
The Skinny: I’ve never been a Najee Harris truther, but that might change in his new Cali digs, where he’ll have a defined role. And if Hampton has the rookie jitters, Harris could eat. (Note: This comes with an asterisk, as Harris heads into camp nursing a "supeficial eye injury.")
Jordan Mason – Minnesota Vikings
Lead Back: Aaron Jones Jr.
Current ADP: RB40
The Skinny: Mason is a borderline starter, and while he won’t split carries with Jones, he’ll certainly get his fair share of burn. And if Jones goes down, he’ll be a sought-after trade chip.
David Montgomery – Detroit Lions
Lead Back: Jahmyr Gibbs
Current ADP: RB22
The Skinny: Is Monty an RB2? Nah, he’s a straight-up stud, but Gibbs is very much an RB1, so, by default, the former Bear is a backup. If you can draft both Gibbs and Montgomery, you’re one lucky fantasy owner, because given the right matchup, both will find paydirt and rack up plenty of touches both on the ground and in the air.
Cam Skattebo – New York Giants
Lead Back: Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Current ADP: RB34
The Skinny: The rookie out of Arizona State was one of the most intriguing Day 3 selections in this spring's NFL Draft. He’s at once a fireplug and a spark plug, and will push Tracy for touches. The Giants are a team in transition (as usual), so Skattebo could slide into the RB1 slot sooner than later.
Tyjae Spears – Tennessee Titans
Lead Back: Tony Pollard
Current ADP: RB43
The Skinny: A blurry-fast Swiss Army knife, Spears is always a candidate to take a screen pass 63-yards to the house. If Pollard doesn’t get off to a quick start, he could sink to number two on the depth chart, so if you can get Spears, get Spears.
