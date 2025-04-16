Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates Pre NFL Draft
With the 2025 NFL season approaching and fantasy drafts on the horizon, savvy managers are already scanning the board for undervalued talent poised to outperform their ADP. From a rookie quarterback with elite upside to a pass-catching running back in line for more touches and a veteran wideout stepping into a high-volume offense, these three buy-low candidates could deliver major returns.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are waiting for an update on McCarthy's surgically repaired right knee before deciding to sign Aaron Rodgers. Last year, the fantasy market witnessed the coming-out party at quarterback for Sam Darnold after six disappointing seasons in the NFL (21-35 record, 6.7 yards per pass attempt, 63 passing touchdowns, and 56 interceptions).
In 2024, I was set to invest heavily in him in the BestBall events in August, but McCarthy’s injury saved me from drafting him. I loved his mobility and winning success at Michigan, and his passing stats were skewed by a low number of pass attempts (22.6 per game) over his final two seasons in college.
Minnesota has two elite wide receivers, ranked second (Justin Jefferson) and 31st (Jordan Addison) in early drafts, plus a highly regarded tight end (T.J. Hockenson – 5th) who comes into 2025 healthy. Despite these weapons, McCarthy ranks 24th at quarterback (Darnold was the seventh-best quarterback in 2024 in four-point passing touchdown leagues).
I know his injury news is part of the equation, but sometimes a fantasy drafter must read the tea leaves to gain an advantage. McCarthy will also extend the pocket with his legs and create some fantasy value running the ball. He has top 10 quarterback potential, with a free price point before the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers
On the pre-NFL draft depth chart for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mason Rudolph stands tall as their starting quarterback. Unfortunately, his name doesn’t paint a winning picture for an offensive skill player in the fantasy market. In the early draft season in the high-stakes market, Warren is listed as their lead back with minimal competition for a starting job.
Last season, the Steelers’ running backs had 428 rushes for 1,722 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 86 catches for 673 yards and one score in 110 targets. Warren was on the field for 40.2% of their plays, leading to 821 combined yards with one touchdown and 38 catches on 158 touches.
Pittsburgh will address its quarterback shortfall shortly, raising the floor for their key starting offensive players. The Steelers only have two draft picks over the first three rounds of this year’s draft, suggesting other needs than running back with either selection.
Warren’s pass-catching sets a high floor in PPR formats, and he should have many more chances to carry the ball in close this year. Even with a move to 50% of the team’s running back production, he would score about 186.75 fantasy points (1,198 combined with four touchdowns and 43 catches). I expect his opportunity to be about 10% higher, giving Warren mid-tier RB2 value in PPR leagues in 2025.
Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams
Investing in an aging wide receiver has a win rate well below 25% after the age of 30. Their price point in drafts tends to be tied to their previous success, creating a flawed scenario in the fantasy market.
Last year, Adams sat out a couple of games with an “injury” that looked likely to get him traded to the Jets to play with Aaron Rodgers. Over his 14 starts, he gained over 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth consecutive season (85/1,063/8). His stats projected over 17 games would come to 103 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, or 292.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues (he would have ranked fourth at wideout).
Last season, the Rams’ wide receivers led the NFL in catches (268), receiving yards (3,357), and targets (404), compared to 10th by the Jets (226/2,709/21 on 366 targets) and 26th by the Raiders (177/2,030/11 on 281 targets).
As the 20th-ranked wide receiver in mid-April in the high-stakes market, Adams has a “deal sign” next to his name. He has a proven resume and a great opportunity in Los Angeles. His scoring (99 TDs over his last 135 games) is an edge, and Adams should outperform his early ADPs by a wide margin.
