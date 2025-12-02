Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Jayden Higgins, Bhayshul Tuten, Devaughn Vele, and 9 More Week 14 Waiver Wire Adds
Welcome to the Week 14 FAAB Report!
With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, it's time to buckle down for the final push. There aren't a ton of difference-makers out there this week, but there are still a few players who can add value to our fantasy rosters.
As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 14 (and beyond).
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Trevor Lawrence continues to be available in a lot of leagues, and I'm not really sure why. He's QB14 on the year and has scored more than 15 fantasy points in seven of his last eight games. You're obviously not getting Josh Allen if you pick up Lawrence, but he's more than serviceable if you're in need of a quarterback.
QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
FAAB recommendation: 8-10 percent of budget
There's a chance that Marcus Mariota will lose his starting job if the Commanders decide to activate Jayden Daniels from injured reserve, but I'm also not sure why a 3-9 team would do such a thing. Assuming I'm right about that, Mariota is worth a pickup in deeper leagues as he's played well in Daniels' absence, as he's now surpassed 15 fantasy points in each of his last three games.
QB Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets
FAAB recommendation: 5-8 percent of budget
I didn't think I'd be writing about Tyrod Taylor in 2025, but here we are. Taylor has played well in his two starts since taking over for Justin Fields and is coming off a 21-point fantasy performance last week. With games against Miami, Jacksonville, and New Orleans on tap, Taylor's fantasy schedule sets up nicely down the stretch.
Running Back
RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders
FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget
Chris Rodriguez continues to be the lead back in Washington and is our top running back add for the second-straight week. Rodriguez isn't a break-the-bank player as he hasn't scored more than 12 fantasy points in a game all season, but he's been seeing 10-15 touches per game and is worth a small investment in a week where we don't have much else on the waiver wire for his position.
RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget
While Bhayshul Tuten would be a great fantasy asset if Travis Etienne Jr. were to get hurt, he's still a solid add even while Etienne is healthy. Tuten has scored a touchdown in three of his last five games and is consistently seeing around 10 touches per game. While that usage limits his upside, Tuten is a solid flex play in deeper leagues.
RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
Blake Corum isn't quite set up to be a league-winner, but he's set up to be a strong handcuff if nothing else. With Kyren Williams nursing a sore ankle, there's a chance that Corum could step into a lead role in the near future. However, even if Williams remains healthy, Corum has shown that he can be a solid flex play for fantasy owners in deeper leagues.
Wide Receiver
WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
FAAB recommendation: 30-35 percent of budget
Jayden Higgins has solidified himself as the Texans' WR2 and should be added in all fantasy leagues at this point. I don't think he's worth breaking the bank for, but Higgins is consistently seeing around 7-8 targets per game and has scored double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in three of his last four games while scoring in two of those games. With C.J. Stroud reportedly ready to return, Higgins should be rostered.
WR Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Devaughn Vele was a strange preseason add for the Saints as they traded a fourth-round pick for him and then barely played him. However, with Rashid Shaheed now in Seattle, Vele has begun to carve out a role for himself in New Orleans. Vele has seen 15 combined targets over his last two games and is coming off an eight-catch performance for 93 yards and a touchdown. While that's just one game, Vele has some upside if he is going to consistently see this type of usage.
WR AD Mitchell, New York Jets
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
Adonai Mitchell is another player with a one-game sample who could provide some upside. After dropping almost everything thrown his way in his first game with the Jets, Mitchell has continued to see plenty of targets and just turned in an eight-catch effort for 102 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons. While the Jets offense isn't a high-scoring machine, the former second-round pick provides his fantasy owners with some upside.
Tight End
TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
In his two games back from injured reserve, Brenton Strange has put up double-digit fantasy scores. He's doing this on relatively low volume with just nine total targets in those two games, but Trevor Lawrence is obviously looking his way as a safety valve. If you need a starting tight end down the stretch, there's no one on waivers better than Strange.
TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
With Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, Colby Parkinson has stepped into a bigger role and has caught four balls in each of those two games. While Parkinson is a bit touchdown-dependent since he likely won't see more than four or five targets, he's in a similar spot to Strange in that he's being targeted as Matthew Stafford's safety valve. If you miss out on Strange, Parkinson is a great backup option.
TE Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins
FAAB recommendation: 5-10 percent of budget
He's back! After missing four games with a pectoral injury, Darren Waller put up 47 yards on three targets in Miami's win over New Orleans. While Waller doesn't have a ton of upside, he did score four touchdowns in a three-game span earlier this year. We're getting a little desperate here, but you can do a lot worse than Waller if you're struggling at tight end.