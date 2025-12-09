Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Luther Burden III, Shedeur Sanders, Blake Corum, and 9 More Week 15 Waiver Wire Adds

Welcome to the Week 15 FAAB Report!

With the fantasy football playoffs about to start in most leagues, this is an extremely important week on the waiver wire. There aren’t any break-the-bank league winners out there this week, but there are plenty of players who can help fill roster holes.

As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 15 (and beyond).

(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)

Quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) hangs his head as he comes off the field after failing on a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

Shedeur Sanders won’t get to play the Tennessee Titans every week, but he’s been named the Cleveland Browns starter for the rest of the season and is coming off a game in which he put up 33 fantasy points. While we can’t recommend breaking the bank for him, Sanders should be able to do some damage against a mediocre Bears defense this weekend.

QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget

While the Washington Commanders are saying Jayden Daniels could have returned after re-injuring his left elbow last week, they’re also 3-10 and don’t have anything to play for. If the Commanders make the smart decision and sit their franchise quarterback, Marcus Mariota will step into a great matchup against the New York Giants this week and is well worth a waiver add.

QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget

While J.J. McCarthy is very much a “break glass in case of emergency” option, there isn’t much else out there on waiver wires right now. McCarthy has had an extremely shaky season, but is coming off a three-touchdown performance and gets to play two of the worst defenses next in the league in the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Running Back

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) is pushed out of bounds by New York Jets cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers (37) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget

This is a bit of a Hail Mary, but Jaylen Wright will be a must-start this weekend if De’Von Achane is unable to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wright had 24 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Jets after Achane left with a rib injury, so there’s quite a bit of upside here. While it’s worth noting that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Achane would’ve been able to return if needed, Wright could be a difference-maker in the fantasy playoffs if Achane misses any time.

RB Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget

Blake Corum is another Hail Mary waiver add, but we can’t ignore the fact that he’s put up 209 rushing yards over his last two games. Most of Corum’s production came during a blowout win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, so we’re looking at more of a modest FAAB bid with Kyren Williams still upright.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

FAAB recommendation: 5-10 percent of budget

We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel, but Devin Singletary is averaging 14 carries per game over his last three games. While he hasn’t put up huge yardage totals during those three games, Singletary has scored three rushing touchdowns over that span so he could be a decent flex option this week if you’re struggling at running back.

Wide Receiver

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget

With Rome Odunze set to miss time, Luther Burden III has a great opportunity in front of him. While the rookie still hasn’t scored a touchdown this season, he’s six targets and one carry over his last two games. Burden’s 67 receiving yards last week represent his career high, but he should have opportunities to continue building on his production while Odunze is out.

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget

Ryan Flournoy is a tricky player to figure out this week as his fantasy value is very much dependent on CeeDee Lamb’s injury status. But he’s worth a speculative add if Lamb ends up missing time as he saw 13 targets last week and caught nine balls for 115 yards and a touchdown. Adding Flournoy could end up being a waste if Lamb suits up, but he’s worth the risk.

WR Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos

FAAB recommendation: 5-10 percent of budget

Pat Bryant is a bit of a desperation play, but there’s not a whole lot else out there at wide receiver right now. Bryant has been pushing Troy Franklin for WR2 targets in Denver and has seen 17 targets over his last three games. While massive fantasy production hasn’t quite followed, Bryant is seeing enough usage to be on the fantasy radar.

Tight End

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

TE Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget

Isaiah Likely has had some bad touchdown luck this year for various reasons, but fantasy owners need to realize he’s seen six targets in each of his last two games so Lamar Jackson is obviously looking his way. While the Ravens passing attack isn’t the best offense to attach your fortunes too, Likely is a great streaming option if you’re struggling at tight end.

TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget

Brenton Strange is a bit above our ownership threshold, but he’s still available in a lot of leagues so we’re going to keep him here. While Strange had a quiet Week 14, he still saw six targets so he’s solidified himself as a main option in the Jaguars’ passing game. With a soft matchup against the Jets this week, Strange is a great waiver wire addition.

TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget

It feels weird to be writing about Mike Gesicki in 2025, but here we are. While Gesicki doesn’t have a ton of upside, he is averaging over five targets per game over his last three and could see an uptick in usage if Tee Higgins is unable to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.