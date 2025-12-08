CeeDee Lamb gets optimistic concussion update from Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer

When the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 14, there was extra cause for concern after star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down with a concussion in the first half.

The good news for the Cowboys is that the team will not take the field until Sunday Night Football, so there is some extra time for Lamb to recover and make it through mandatory concussion protocol.

On Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to reporters and shared some positive news about Lamb's recovery.

According to Coach Schotty, Lamb "is doing good, progressing nicely."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb attempts to make a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Cowboys enter a crucial four-game stretch that will make or break their season when they return to the field, with the team's loss in Detroit making things difficult for the final month of the year.

It's also positive to see that Lamb is progressing nicely through concussion protocol after battling injuries throughout the season. This season, Lamb has played in only 10 of the team's 13 games, which has limited him to 57 catches for 865 yards and just three touchdowns. Luckily, George Pickens has stepped up in a big way for the team's offense to make up for Lamb's absence.

Hopefully, Lamb will back back in action in Week 15 when the team takes the field in primetime against the Minnesota Vikings to wrap up a busy Sunday of action around the league on December 14.

CeeDee Lamb returning to form

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After struggling with drops against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb bounced back in a big way in Dallas' Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamb hauled in seven catches on nine targets for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to his injury in the loss to the Lions on Thursday night, Lamb was having an incredible half, hauling in six catches on eight targets for 121 yards.

We'll have to stay tuned to see if Lamb will be suited up in Week 15, so keep your fingers crossed for good news as the week progresses.

