De'Von Achane Injury Update: MRI Results Reveal Good News for Dolphins Running Back
Dolphins running back De’Von Achane left Sunday’s game vs. the Jets on Sunday afternoon with a rib injury. He was taken to the locker room with trainers in the second quarter and did not return.
At the time of the injury, the third-year back out of Texas A&M had already ran for 92 yards on seven carries (13.1 YPC) and a touchdown while also adding one reception for 13 yards. After the game—a 34–10 Miami win—coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Achane was available to return in an emergency, but he decided to keep him out as a precaution.
On Monday morning, McDaniel relayed some more promising news on Achane’s status.
De’Von Achane Injury Update
At his press conference with the media in Miami on Monday morning, McDaniel told reporters that Achane’s injury occurred when he fell on the football while going out of bounds on his final carry of the day.
Additionally, as relayed by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Achane was “adamant” that he could have returned on Sunday, and further testing revealed both no fracture and a clean MRI. The running back will undergo treatment and “maybe a little practice rest,” but overall his availability for next Monday night's game vs. the Steelers “looks good.“ A lucky break for the Dolphins, who are currently riding a four-game winning streak.
Achane has run for the ball 193 yards for 1,126 yards so far this season—the third most rushing yards in the NFL—while also adding 11 total touchdowns.