Cooper Kupp Joins the Seahawks: Fantasy Football Impact
The Seattle Seahawks made a shocking move by inking former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal. For fantasy football managers, this move raises eyebrows—and perhaps some red flags.
The former Super Bowl MVP and Triple Crown winner is coming off an illustrious 2021 campaign, where he dominated the league in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16). Kupp was a force to be reckoned with, however, the past few seasons have been marred by injuries, including an ankle issue that sidelined him for part of the 2024 season. Over the last three years, Kupp has averaged six missed games per season, a worrying trend for fantasy reliability.
In his final stretch with the Rams, Kupp’s production nosedived. Across his last seven games, he amassed a meager 18 receptions for 251 yards and a single touchdown. That’s a far cry from his peak performance. It’s not unfair to say that Kupp is no longer in his prime.
The Rams’ decision to part ways with Kupp and instead invest in 32-year-old Davante Adams speaks volumes, especially considering Los Angeles didn’t get anything in return for the veteran wideout and opted to simply release him. Despite his rich contract, Kupp’s fantasy ceiling in Seattle’s new offense, helmed by Sam Darnold, appears limited. Darnold benefits from an additional target, but Kupp’s declining health and diminishing explosiveness won’t elevate the quarterback’s fantasy status beyond a QB2.
Considering Kupp was overshadowed by Puka Nacua the last couple of years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the same thing happen in Seattle with Jaxon Smith-Ngigba.
Cooper Kupp 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
At 32, Kupp’s best fantasy days are likely behind him. This signing feels more like a sentimental homecoming than a strategic fantasy goldmine. Unless the product out of Eastern Washington University fully monopolizes the slot role in Seattle, his impact won’t be as dominant as in year’s past. Even if that happens, Smith-Njigba’s versatility allows him to thrive on the outside, leaving Kupp as an afterthought in most fantasy drafts.
For fantasy managers, proceed with caution. Kupp’s name recognition and past glory might tempt some, but the smart play is to invest in Seattle’s rising star, Smith-Njigba, and let others chase Kupp’s fading potential.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Kupp’s arrival does address a void left by DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett’s departures, as he joins Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the Seahawks’ receiving corps. However, under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Seattle is expected to emphasize a run-heavy approach with Kenneth Walker. This scheme isn’t conducive to high-volume fantasy production from aging receivers.
Smith-Njigba emerged as the Seahawks' top target in 2024 and remains the primary option. After competing with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for targets, now he’ll only be competing with Kupp and MVS, which should improve JSN’s value. In fact, any dip in his average draft position due to Kupp’s signing should be seen as a buying opportunity.
JSN will be a top-10 wideout in 2025 while Kupp will be a fringe WR2/WR3 in PPR formats.
