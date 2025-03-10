New England Patriots Favored to Land Superstar Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft
With Selection Sunday only six days away, sports fans are focusing their attention on the schedule of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. While March Madness rightfully deserves the majority of bankroll assets this month, sports bettors also find oddsmakers releasing some attractive NFL Draft markets.
One of the elite prospects expected to be drafted in the top three is Colorado star wideout/cornerback, Travis Hunter. The 2024 Heisman and Walter Camp Award winner hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and scored 16 total touchdowns. On defense, the two-way talent also posted impressive production, recording 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions as a cornerback.
Travis Hunter NFL Team Betting Odds
DraftKings Sportsbook recently released a betting odds market projecting which team will draft Hunter in April’s NFL Draft.
Besides bringing home the most prestigious award in the Heisman trophy, Hunter also became the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player and the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver.
New England Patriots Favored to Land Travis Hunter
In the initial offering, the Patriots are the favorites to land the 2024 Heisman recipient at odds of +185. Despite hiring a defensive-minded head coach in Mike Vrabel, the Patriots need to surround second-year franchise QB Drake Maye with offensive talent after scoring the third-fewest points (289) in the NFL last season.
Rounding out the top five by the betting odds are the Giants (+290), Titans (+400), Browns (+450), and Jaguars (+500).
In Sports Illustrated’s recent NFL Mock Draft, On SI’s Patriots Insider Noah Strackbein is in alignment with the oddsmakers as he has Mike Vrabel and Co. selecting Hunter at No. 4 overall:
“The Patriots need help in a number of areas, but Mike Vrabel has always been a defensive coach, and when a talent like Travis Hunter is on the board, it’ll be nearly impossible for him to pass on him.”
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Outlook
Due to their lack of elite talent at the WR position, the prospect of Mike Vrabel using Hunter as a major weapon for Drake Maye results in significant dynasty value.
As I wrote back in January: “It’s hard to imagine Hunter falling as far down as Chicago at No. 10. However, as we know his 6’1”, 185 lbs. frame is far from the prototypical wideout size desired by NFL clubs. However, the thought of becoming an offensive weapon for Ben Johnson in Chicago would easily create the most fantasy excitement.”
Due to his current unknown position status in the NFL, Hunter is behind Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, and Missouri’s Luther Burden in my early 2025 dynasty wide receiver rookie rankings.
BEST BET: Patriots +185
