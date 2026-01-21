Fantasy Football Impact: Top-5 free agency landing spots for Jauan Jennings in 2026

Jauan Jennings followed a career year in 2024 with a productive 2025 season, but is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

While there has been reported mutual interest between Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers on a new contract, there will likely be quite a few teams looking to sign Jennings to a new contract in free agency.

Where might Jennings land in 2026 (and beyond), and how will a change in scenery affect his fantasy football value? With free agency less than two months ago, let's take a look at the top-5 places where Jennings might sign in 2026 -- along with the fantasy football ripple effects.

2025 Fantasy Football Recap and 2026 Contract Prediction

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings had a career year in 2024, but his 2025 season wasn't too shabby either. The 28-year-old finished the year with 55 receptions, 643 receiving yards, and a career high nine touchdowns on 90 targets.

Jennings was a great outlet for 49ers QB Brock Purdy with George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk struggling with injuries all season, and finished the year as fantasy football WR33 (in PPR leagues).

With the salary cap set to go up again this season, wide receiver contracts will again take a jump from previous years. While it's hard to predict exactly how much contract numbers will jump, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jennings get a contract similar to the one that Jakobi Meyers just signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for three years and $60 million.

Potential Free Agency Destinations

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) scores a touchdown against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are in a strange place as they still don't have a head coach or quarterback (though help is on the way with likely No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza), but they don't have much at the wide receiver position after trading Jakobi Meyers. Jennings would immediately step into the WR1 role for the Raiders and would likely be a top-25 wide receiver in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers made major strides this season as they won the NFC South, but they didn't have much in the passing game outside of rookie Tetairoa McMillan. While Jalen Coker came on late, the Panthers would benefit from having Jennings operate as a WR2 opposite McMillan. Jennings would likely see similar usage in this scenario to what he did in 2026, and probably wouldn't see a massive change in fantasy value catching passes from Bryce Young.

Tennessee Titans

After signing Calvin Ridley two years ago in free agency, the Titans might be a bit reticent to sign another wide receiver in free agency. However, they're still missing a true WR1 as the Ridley signing hasn't worked out as planned. If Cam Ward can make a big jump in 2026, Jennings would see a minor boost in fantasy value if he signs with the Titans.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are another team in transition after firing head coach Sean McDermott, but they're very much in need of wide receiver help for Josh Allen. Khalil Shakir has emerged as a solid option, but he's more of a WR2/slot receiver who would work well alongside Jennings. With the Keon Coleman pick of two years ago not working out, Jennings would become Allen's WR1 in Buffalo and could be a top-15 fantasy receiver if he signs with the Bills.

San Francisco 49ers

With George Kittle's 2026 availability uncertain after his Achilles injury, and Brandon Aiyuk's spot on the 49ers' roster very much up in the air, a return to San Francisco would make a lot of sense for Jennings. If he does return to the 49ers, Jennings would again function as their WR1 and be positioned to put up similar numbers to his 2024 stats. In this scenario, Jennings would likely fall in the WR20-30 range for fantasy football purposes.

2026 Destination Prediction

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) takes the field before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The 49ers are the most likely home for Jennings next season, but we're going to predict that he signs with the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills may swing for the fences and try to trade for someone like A.J. Brown, Jennings would be a great fallback option as they look to find Josh Allen a new weapon. With Jennings signing in Buffalo with a predicted three-year, $70M deal, he'll be well-positioned to finish as a top-15 fantasy wide receiver in 2026.