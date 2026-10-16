Fantasy Football Injury Alert: Tyler Warren Managers Need to Have a TE Streamer Ready for Week 6

Colts Tight End Tyler Warren Suffers Late-Week Injury : Fantasy Football Fallout and Week 6 Streamers

Fantasy football managers relying on breakout tight end Tyler Warren received a bit of a scare on Friday afternoon. According to reports, Warren suffered a groin injury during practice and is now officially listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

#Colts TE Tyler Warren suffered a groin injury in practice today and is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the #Titans. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 16, 2026

Because this injury cropped up so late in the week, fantasy managers now face a massive crunch time decision. Through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, Warren has established himself as an integral part of the Indianapolis passing attack, hauling in 30 receptions for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you are banking on his regular TE production in your starting lineup, you need to have a contingency plan and a backup tight end locked onto your roster immediately if we get news that he's inactive before Sunday's kickoffs.

Fantasy Football Impact on the Colts Offense

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Warren's status up in the air, Indianapolis's offensive game plan could look radically different if he is forced to sit or play at less than 100%. Quarterback Daniel Jones (who has compiled 1,021 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions through five games) will likely lean even heavier on quick-read options and short-area targets underneath to keep the chains moving against Tennessee. Slot weapon Josh Downs stands to inherit a heavy bump in high-percentage slot targets, building on his strong start that includes 20 catches for 249 yards. Veteran receiver Keenan Allen should also see an expanded role as a security blanket on crucial third downs, looking to add to his early-season baseline. Meanwhile, boundary option Laquon Treadwell could see extra snaps and manufactured looks to help compensate for the lost middle-of-the-field production. Jonathan Taylor may also see a bump in usage, but he remains a top running back in our Week 6 Running Back Rankings regardless.

Waiver Wire Tight End Streaming Options

With the latest Warren uncertainty, let's take a look at five tight end streaming options his fantasy managers can try to find on the waiver wire to if we get news that he's inactive on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) hauls in a second quarter touchdown pass during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars lead 24-0 at the half. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

With 14 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown on the year, Strange offers sneaky receiving upside if you need a direct target-volume replacement. He has seen a recent uptick in route participation, making him a comfortable plug-and-play option in shallower leagues where he's still available.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth remains a sturdy safety valve for his offense, logging 14 catches for 125 yards and two scores through four games. Expect him to command some extra targets and steady red-zone looks with Roman Wilson now on Injured Reserve.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sadiq has flashed intriguing athletic traits in his rookie campaign, though his fantasy value leans heavily on red-zone efficiency and timely scoring. He remains a high-variance play with some upside now that Adonai Mitchell's Week 6 status has vacated some targets.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

The veteran tight end has shown vintage flashes this season, already pulling in 13 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. His emerging rapport with Bryce Young gives him a safe floor as a TE2.

TE Tyler Higbee, Lose Angeles Rams

Higbee is steadily ramping up his snap share and route participation, making him a reliable volume-based fallback option on waivers. He provides a dependable safety net if you just need a handful of catches to salvage the position this week.