Fantasy Breakdown: DeVonta Smith’s Hamstring Injury & The Eagles’ Offense Ripple Effects

Fantasy managers bracing for crucial matchup decisions received a sharp blow with reporting that there is little optimism Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will play against the Los Angeles Rams. Sidelined throughout the week with a lingering hamstring issue, Smith’s expected absence creates a major structural vacuum in Philadelphia's target distribution and offensive scheme.

There is not much optimism Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will play Sunday against the Rams, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Smith has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this week and the expectation is he won’t be able to go Sunday. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 1, 2026

As Philadelphia’s premier route runner and primary option through the air, Smith serves as the engine for the Eagles' intermediate passing game. Removing his target share and ability to draw top coverage forces the Eagles to overhaul their game plan on short notice.

The loss of DeVonta Smith leaves fantasy managers scrambling to replace top-tier wide receiver production. Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky for perimeter pass-catchers, meaning this may not be a one-week concern. While Smith rests, his absence vacates significant target volume and leaves a gap in high-leverage third-down situations where he routinely thrives.

Let's dig into how Smith's absence affects each of the fantasy-relevant assets on the Eagles roster this week.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects

zSep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

Dontayvion Wicks steps into the spotlight as the primary beneficiary on the outside. Possessing the route-running versatility and downfield speed to handle perimeter snaps, Wicks is poised to absorb a significant portion of vacated targets. For fantasy managers looking for immediate upside or a high-ceiling flex play, Wicks quickly becomes a priority lineup option with WR2 upside in our Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings.

WR Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Rookie wideout Makai Lemon gets a clear runway for an expanded snap count, particularly in the slot and on quick-release designs. With Philadelphia needing quick answers to counter defensive pressure, Lemon is set to see scripted touches on bubble screens and quick slants. While early-season consistency remains a work in progress, the increased opportunity makes him an intriguing WR sleeper who can be started in flex spots.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

With his most dependable target on the shelf, Jalen Hurts faces an uphill battle to maintain passing efficiency downfield. The loss of a key safety valve lowers Hurts' overall passing ceiling, likely forcing Philadelphia to lean into short-area throws and heavy run concepts. However, Hurts retains elite fantasy value because a run-heavy script naturally elevates his designed rushing attempts and goal-line opportunities. Despite losing his top target, our Week 4 QB Projections have Hurts as a top-10 quarterback.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley becomes the central engine of the Eagles' game plan with the perimeter attack compromised. Expect Philadelphia to feed Barkley a heavy workload between the tackles to keep the offense on schedule and control the clock. Furthermore, Barkley stands to see an increase in target share via check-downs and designed screens out of the backfield, solidifying his standing as a top-tier starting running back in our Week 4 Running Back Rankings.

WR Marquise Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Brown holds big-play potential alongside Wicks and Lemon, but his fantasy outlook requires close monitoring as he manages an ankle issue. If active, his vertical stretch capability offers high-upside home-run potential against the Rams secondary as a risky streaming option in deeper leagues. Should he be limited or held out entirely, even more passing volume will funnel toward Wicks, Lemon, and the tight end room.