Fantasy Football Injury Update: Fantasy Managers Set to Rejoice as Justin Jefferson Expected to Play Week 5

Justin Jefferson Injury Update Fantasy Football Outlook

All eyes in fantasy football are glued to Minnesota's practice report, where superstar wideout Justin Jefferson has officially taken a step toward making his return. After sitting out Week 4 due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 3, Jefferson returned to practice in a limited capacity and spoke positively about his chances to play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson on playing Sunday in New Orleans: "Hopefully so. That's definitely the plan. Being back at home, being in Louisiana, is definitely something that I want to do. So the plan is for me to play, but who knows? We going to take it day by day." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 7, 2026

While Jefferson expressed clear optimism about playing in his home state, fantasy managers must navigate this situation carefully. The undefeated Vikings head into a Week 6 bye, meaning the medical staff could opt for a conservative approach to give their primary weapon three full weeks of recovery. We'll be monitoring this situation closely leading up to kickoff, so make sure to check back for the latest updates.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Justin Jefferson:



“He's doing great. He kind of got a lot of the initial soreness and things out last week, and see what he's able to kind of handle from a practice standpoint leading into Sunday, but don't know exactly where he's gonna be at.



We… — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 6, 2026

If Jefferson is active on Sunday, he remains an unbenchable WR1 based on sheer talent and expected usage. However, fantasy managers should adjust expectations slightly. Snap counts or decoy routes are real risks if he plays through lingering ankle soreness. If he suits up, plug him in, but ensure you have a backup option from Sunday afternoon or Monday night games locked in on your bench in case he suffers a pregame setback or ends up limited.

Fantasy Football Implications on the Vikings Offense

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray's initial transition to Minnesota's offense has had its ups and downs, and losing his elite target in Week 4 showed. Jefferson’s presence drastically raises Murray's ceiling by stretching defenses vertically and forcing double coverage. If Jefferson plays, Murray slides back into having low-end QB1 potential as a high-upside play against New Orleans. If Jefferson sits, Murray tumbles to QB2 status, relying heavily on his rushing floor and short-area dump-offs.

WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Addison missed Wednesday’s practice due to hamstring soreness. If Jefferson returns and Addison plays through his minor tweak, Addison resumes his role as a high-variance, home-run threat WR3/Flex. If Jefferson is ruled out but Addison plays, Addison becomes the primary perimeter target, elevating him to a mid-range WR2 volume play.

TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson stands as the biggest beneficiary if Jefferson is out or playing as a decoy. Coming off a heavy-target game in Week 4, Hockenson serves as the safety valve and primary intermediate target in Kevin O'Connell's passing scheme. If Jefferson plays at 100%, Hockenson retains his usual TE2 fantasy value. But if Jefferson is sidelined or limited, Hockenson’s target share skyrockets into overall TE1 contention.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones continues to command the backfield touches despite managing his workload in practice. A healthy Jefferson keeps safety shells deep, preventing defenses from stacking the box against Jones in the run game. If Jefferson plays, Jones enjoys efficient rushing lanes and high-value goal-line opportunities, maintaining high-end RB2 status. If Jefferson sits, expect Minnesota to lean even heavier on Jones both on the ground and out of the backfield, keeping his fantasy floor solid through pure touch volume.