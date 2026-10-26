Fantasy Football Injury Update: Lamar Jackson Managers Receive Positive News Ahead of Showdown with Bills

Fantasy managers sweating out the status of elite dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson finally have a reason to (almost) breathe a sigh of relief. Recent updates from the Ravens indicate that Jackson is working tirelessly to return to the field, and while his official designation remains day-to-day ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal practice sessions, the optimism surrounding his recovery is trending in the right direction in advance of the Ravens' Week 8 showdown against the Buffalo Bills.

On optimism level for Lamar Jackson, Minter said, "Lamar is working his butt off to be out there. He'll be in a decent spot, but we'll know more on Wednesday." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 26, 2026

For managers who have had to scramble for streaming options over the past few weeks, the prospect of getting their consensus foundational starter back could not come at a better time. When Jackson steps back onto the field, he instantly slots back in as an undisputed, high-end QB1. His elite ceiling remains unmatched due to his unique ability to impact a game through both the air and on the ground. That dynamic is especially mouth-watering given his upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills defense.

The Bills have proven to be a fantasy-friendly matchup for opposing signal-callers this season. Buffalo enters this stretch surrendering massive numbers through the air, ranking near the bottom of the league by allowing roughly 285.8 net passing yards per game and over 370 total yards of offense per contest. Furthermore, opposing quarterbacks are feasting against this secondary, averaging a robust 21.8 fantasy points per game. If Jackson is cleared to play, his rushing upside combined with Buffalo's vulnerability to aerial attacks sets him up for a potential monster statistical performance.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects on Ravens Offense

Outside of sending Tyler Huntley back to the fantasy football waiver wire, Lamar Jackson’s return will trigger major cascading effects across the rest of the offense for fantasy managers once it arrives.

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers stands to benefit the most directly from Jackson's return. While he has managed to flash periodic value, his floor and ceiling plummet without his primary quarterback orchestrating the offense. With Jackson back under center, Flowers instantly locks back into fantasy lineups as a high-upside WR2 with weekly WR1 potential.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

King Henry’s value remains relatively stable regardless of who is at quarterback, but a healthy Jackson elevates the entire offense's scoring equity. Defenses cannot key exclusively on the run game when Jackson is a threat to pull and keep it on read options or escape the pocket. Henry has struggled lately, but remains an elite, matchup-proof RB1, and Jackson's return will only increase his red-zone touchdown opportunities.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

The tight end position has been a minefield of inconsistency across fantasy football this year, making Andrews an absolute pillar when active. Jackson’s return is great news for Andrews managers, as the duo boasts years of high-level chemistry, particularly in the red zone and on crucial third-down conversions. Andrews will immediately return to potential TE1 status at a scarce position once Jackson is back.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman operates primarily as a vertical and secondary read who relies heavily on efficient quarterback play and chunk plays downfield. Buffalo’s porous secondary leaves plenty of room for secondary wideouts to feast, making Bateman an intriguing deep-league flex option or a high-upside DFS dart throw if Jackson is cleared to play against this struggling defense.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

For deeper formats or dynasty managers tracking the fringes of the roster, any stabilization at the quarterback position helps clarify the pecking order. While Lane remains more of a developmental or situational piece depending on league depth, an efficient, high-scoring offensive environment led by Jackson lifts the floor of all supporting offensive pieces on the field, and makes Lane an interesting waiver wire add.