Fantasy Football Insights: What We Learned At The Quarterback Position In 2024
Over the past few seasons in the NFL, free agency has caused some wild changes in offensive team structures. The fantasy market must absorb these new rosters and make their draft decisions on their outlook for each team. Here’s a look back at some thoughts on the 2024 NFL season to see what worked and failed in NFL team developments.
Newly Signed Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (League Winner)
A mid-summer injury to J.J. McCarthy led to Darnold becoming fantasy-relevant for the first time. The Vikings had two talented wideouts – Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Seattle rewarded his uptick play with a three-year $100.5 contract. He finished with career-highs in completions (361), pass attempts (545), completion rate (66.2), passing yards (4,319), and touchdowns (36). Over his first 66 games in the NFL, Darnold gained 6.7 yards per pass attempt (7.9 with the Vikings).
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (Bust)
The combination of Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and Davante Adams was enough for Rodgers to win games for the Jets despite ranking eighth in passing yards (3,897) and seventh in passing touchdowns (7). He took 40 sacks while passing for 300 yards in one game (339/1). He had one touchdown or fewer in seven of his 17 starts.
Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (Bust)
Cousins played his way out of a starting job with a career-high 16 interceptions. He did gain more yards per pass attempt (7.7) than his last 41 games with the Vikings (7.3).
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bust)
After sitting out the first six games with a calf issue, Wilson went 6-5 for the Steelers with continued failure in passing stats (226 passing yards per game with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions).
Returning Receiving Corps & Quarterback
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (Fantasy Stud)
After coming off an injury season, the Bengals started 2024 with two returning front-line starting wide receivers, along with splashing in an upgrade at tight end. As a result, he led the league in completions (460), pass attempts (652), and passing touchdowns (43).
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (Foundation QB & BestBall Steal)
The Lions had a great returning group of offensive players, helping Goff finish second in passing yards (4,629) and fourth in passing touchdowns (37). He did this despite ranking 10th in pass attempts (539).
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Top Value & BestBall Difference-Maker)
Mayfield has two returning front-line receivers, but he lost his WR2 (Chris Godwin) after the seventh game. Tampa overcame this loss by the success of Cade Otton and the late development of Jalen McMillan. In addition, their running backs were much more active in the passing game.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (Fantasy Stud)
Baltimore already had a high floor in value at quarterback due to Jackson’s running ability, but he pumped up the passing touchdown volume. Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely were all returning players.
Good Quarterbacks With Poor Receiver Corps
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The loss of Rashee Rice was a significant factor in the demise of Mahomes’s passing stats, but it didn’t help that Travis Kelce gained only 8.5 yards per catch (2.1 yards lower than 2023 and 4.0 below his career average). Xavier Worthy showed development, but Kansas City failed to squeeze any dependable upside out of Hollywood Brown or JuJu Smith-Schuster. In addition, the Chiefs lacked a reliable receiving option out of the backfield after the early season injury to Isiah Pacheco.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The Bills only had two receivers (Khalil Shakir – 76 and Dalton Kincaid - 44) catch more than 32 passes. The addition of Amari Cooper midseason didn’t work. Buffalo lacked chemistry and talent at wideout last year. On the positive side, Keon Coleman should get better with more experience.
Underperformers With New Receiver Toys
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
After a stellar rookie season, the Texans signed Stefon Diggs to add a third potential stud to the wide receiver rotation. Unfortunately, Tank Dell wasn’t the same player coming off an injury, and his season ended with 14 games played. Diggs was active (47/496/3) over his eight starts, but a torn ACL ended his year in late October. Nico Collins kicked in the WR1 door over his first five games (32/5673), but an injury cost him five matchups. When he returned, defenses defended him better due to injuries to Diggs and Dell. Stroud regressed by 1.2 yards per pass attempt while 14 more sacks.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Let’s just say Williams wasn’t ready for primetime in his rookie season. He had a returning elite WR1 (D.J. Moore), and Chicago signed a proven Keenan Allen. They even drafted another high-profile wideout (Rome Odunze), never mind an active tight end (Cole Kmet – 73/719/6) in 2024. Williams took too many sacks (68), and his accuracy and rhythm behind center was dismal on too many plays.
The top-scoring teams last year had a returning nucleus at quarterback and receiver, and there was no change at the head coach position. When searching for this year’s value quarterbacks, wide receiver talent is critical, but infusing a new quarterback doesn’t translate to success out of the gate and vice versa. Look for a quarterback in a developmental program whose receiving corps is drafted and nurtured by their current coaching staff. A name quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) doesn’t win fantasy leagues by himself; the Chiefs must give him weapons to improve his scoring value from all points on the field.
More Fantasy Football News:
2025 Fantasy Football: Is Anthony Richardson Worth Drafting?
'Draft Buzz' Signals Travis Hunter To Cleveland Browns: Fantasy Football Impact
2025 Fantasy Football: Is Patrick Mahomes Still An Elite Quarterback?