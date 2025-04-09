2025 Fantasy Football: Is Anthony Richardson Worth Drafting?
The hype surrounding Anthony Richardson last summer resulted in an aggressive move up the fantasy football quarterback rankings. However, the former Florida standout who came off the board among the top five at the position in high-stakes drafts in the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC), was an absolute bust.
Despite the undeniable disappointing second-year production, fantasy managers are once again falling for his “potential” in early drafts. After posting 20-plus fantasy points in three of his last five games in 2024, managers are drafting him just outside the overall top-12 QB options.
Reaching for the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of Caleb Williams, Justin Fields or Jordan Love in 2025 fantasy football leagues is simply foolish.
QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
After a promising rookie campaign (which was limited to just four games due to a shoulder injury), Richardson burned fantasy football managers with an overall QB25 finish, averaging just 15.9 points over 11 games.
Attitude issues led to Richardson being benched in favor of Joe Flacco during a Week 9 loss to the Texans. In that game, the 22-year-old talent took heat after taking himself out of the game mid-drive in the third quarter after admitting he was “tired.”
ANTHONY RICHARDSON 2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
Over 15 career NFL games, Richardson has thrown for 2,391 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns while rushing for 635 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Besides major accuracy issues (50.6 completion percentage), poor ball security has also led to 13 interceptions and nine lost fumbles over that span.
In addition to durability being a major question mark, Richardson may not even be the club’s starting quarterback in 2025. In February, the Colts signed veteran signal-caller Daniel Jones for an “open” competition under center.
Fantasy managers are obviously drafting the dual-threat QB based on projections for strong rushing production. However, despite possessing similar traits to Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels, A-Rich has not demonstrated he can produce anywhere near those levels.
In spite of being surrounded by a solid surrounding cast of Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, and Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Richardson lands as a boom-or-bust QB who should not be trusted in 2025.
