Fantasy Football: Jaxson Dart Vs. Kyle McCord
In 10 years, an NFL team will look back at these quarterbacks with joy and regret. In recent mock drafts, Dart has pushed his way up to the first round as “mockers” don’t truly understand his ceiling, especially when compared to McCord's potential.
Kyle McCord Scouting Report
I’m of the opinion that McCord is the best value quarterback this year. He went 11-1 at Ohio State in 2023, followed by a transfer to Syracuse. His new home created a significantly more favorable passing environment, leading to a substantial increase in completions (391), pass attempts (592), and passing yards (4,779) compared to his final year with the Buckeyes (229-for-348 with 3,170 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions).
On the downside, McCord had a spike in interceptions (12) with Syracuse and a career-best 34 passing touchdowns. His completion rate was about the same at both schools (OSU—65.8% and SYR—66.0%).
McCord is a tempo passer who relies more on arc and touch than velocity on many pass attempts. His willingness to put air under the ball does invite more defensive hands on the ball in the pros. He has a feel for defenders, leading to catchable ball placement even when his target is tightly covered. McCord is a quarterback who will excel in a hurry-up offense, similar to the days of Jim Kelly when the Bills made four consecutive trips to the Super Bowl.
On the downside, his mobility won’t save McCord on many plays when the pocket breaks down quickly. He must improve his recognition of failed pass blocking and throw the ball out of bounds quicker, rather than taking a drive-breaking sack. Over the past two seasons, McCord was sacked only 43 times (16 and 27), partly due to playing behind talented offensive linemen. He won’t have the same passing window in the NFL.
Jaxson Dart Scouting Report
Over his three seasons at Mississippi, Dart improved each year, highlighted by leading the SEC in completion rate (69.3), passing yards (4,279), yards per pass attempt (10.8), and quarterback rating (180.7). He went 21-5 over the past two seasons, including two wins in bowl games.
His college career began at USC in 2021 when Dart started three of his six games. Over his four seasons in college, he passed for 11,970 yards with 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Defenses sacked him 74 times (27 and 28 over the last two years). Dart was an active runner (393/1,541/14).
Dart has the tools to threaten a defense at all three levels with his arm while also being a daylight runner when a passing play breaks down. He runs with agility and finish, giving him goal-line and red-zone value in scoring. His passing rhythm tends to be on time, with a feel for looking off a deep safety.
The next step in his development is improving his passing when moving to either sideline. He must drive the ball better under duress and learn how to deal with camping safeties in the deep passing game.
Jaxson Dart Vs. Kyle McCord
Dart wins the NFL draft day debate based on his price point. I expect McCord to outperform his ADP in a big way over his career, allowing his new franchise to add better pieces to their team over the first couple of rounds of the draft.
