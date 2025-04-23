Fantasy Sports

Jameson Williams Trade Rumors: Fantasy Football Impact

As trade rumors swirl around Jameson Williams, the Lions could target rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan in the NFL Draft—setting up major fantasy football implications for Detroit's high-powered offense.

Shawn Childs

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) runs for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) runs for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The NFL draft is approaching, and football fans are thinking about how their favorite franchise can improve its winning chances. Everyone has an opinion, but only one person makes the final decision in each NFL city.

Jameson Williams Trade Rumors

Yesterday, there was a rumor about the Lions trading WR Jameson Williams despite showing growth in 2024 (58/1062/8). Detroit has until the first day of May to pick up his fifth-year option. He missed two games last season because he failed a PED test. In addition, Williams escaped a possible felony gun charge, which may have been helped by him playing for the Lions. He was in his brother’s car with his gun under his seat. Williams didn’t have a license to carry a concealed gun.

Could Tetairoa McMillan Land In Detroit?

If Detroit decides to move on from Williams, it may only happen if WR Tetairoa McMillan slips to the Lions at pick 28 or if they can package their first-round selection plus Williams to acquire McMillan earlier in the draft. 

By adding a new rookie wide receiver, the Lions would gain a more dynamic every-down wide receiver with a cheaper contract over the next few seasons. They would also get a younger player (McMillan turned 22 on April 5th). The trade-off is power vs. speed, plus an uptick in potential touchdowns in the red zone.

A lot would have to go right for McMillan to be a Lion next season. I view him as an excellent fit on the opposite side of Amon-Ra St. Brown, giving Detroit five dynamic offensive players – Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Sam LaPorta, St. Brown, and McMillan. The Lions would force defenses to defend all parts of the field while having big-play ability at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

