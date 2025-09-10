Eddy Pineiro Plus Two More Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football Week 2
The NFL season moves toward Week 2 at ferocious speed. Do not forget to check out kicker rankings ahead of Thursday night and the weekend. This position often gets forgotten about but not here at Fantasy on SI. Anyhow, the idea here is to sometimes scoop up the latest, new ice cream flavor to guide us toward fantasy football glory.
With ownership rates all over the place, the time may be now to strike and find a kicker before it is too late.
Three Kickers To Stream In Week 2
Eddy Pineiro (San Francisco 49ers)
The writing was on the wall for Jake Moody once he doinked one attempt and had another blocked. Moody was gone in what felt like an instant and Pineiro was signed. One slight concern might be his leg. His career long is only 56 and the kicker only attempted two 50+ yard kicks with the Carolina Panthers in 2024.
The good news is that San Francisco can mentally reset knowing they have a steady kicker (88.1% connect rate). For fantasy owners, picking up a kicker that is kicking in a dome this weekend is a solid opportunity. Expect that 0.2% ownership rate on ESPN to tick up a little as options begin to dwindle toward roster locks.
Spencer Shrader (Indianapolis Colts)
Yes, taking a few risks is sometimes necessary. It is even more true with the kicker position. Maybe all Shrader needed was a chance. He was with two other teams in 2024 before sticking with the Colts. Will he kick four field goals in Week 2? That answer is probably no. However, he makes kicks. Facing Denver this week may mean field goal opportunities instead of extra points.
Indianapolis is home again which means kicking on the turf. With no wind or weather issues, that is an added bonus for Shrader and the Colts. Shrader is now owned in 2.3% of ESPN leagues. This could be the beginning of a streaming option that turns more and more longer term.
Andres Borregales (New England Patriots)
Exploring differing choices can lead down a variety of avenues. Few kickers know Miami like Borregales. This is because he booted field goals for the University of Miami (FL). He knows the conditions and is familar with Hard Rock Stadium. New England faces a Dolphins team that allowed 33 points last week and 15 to a kicker.
There are some risks. Borregales did miss one field goal from the 40-49 yard range. Also, Dolphins-Patriots games can feature ugliness. However, Borregales is owned only at around a 1% rate in fantasy leagues.