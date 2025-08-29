Fantasy Sports

Perfect Fantasy Football Mock Draft From Pick 12: Pair De'Von Achane & Drake London

In a 12-Team PPR Snake Draft, this is how I would stack picks in the wrap-around for the perfect fantasy football lineup.

Thomas Carelli

Despite the Dolphins' struggles, running back De'Von Achane has been a solid contributor in both the running and passing game.
Despite the Dolphins' struggles, running back De'Von Achane has been a solid contributor in both the running and passing game. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It is the final weekend before the NFL season begins. Get excited! Many people are going to be completing their final fantasy football drafts this weekend and/or early next week. This means that I must prepare you as best as possible for these drafts. Our Fantasy On SI team has done endless mock draft breakdowns, so be sure to check them out. As for today, we will be mock drafting from 12th overall. This will be a 12-Team PPR Snake Draft.

1.12 - De'Von Achane

I believe that Achane will be a top-four running back in fantasy this year. His explosive play ability has been shown over the last two seasons, and Mike McDaniel clearly loves the young running back. He will catch and run the ball a lot this year.

2.1 - Drake London

As we wrap around, I will happily draft Drake London. I am as high on London as anyone. The Falcons will have a great offense and Penix will feed Drake London like it's an all-you-can-eat buffet.

3.12 - Omarion Hampton

I keep drafting Omarion Hampton, and that is all good by me. He is going to be a highly used running back in a high-level running offense. They drafting him with purpose to use him heavily. Najee Harris is a continuing risk with his eye injury.

4.1 - Breece Hall

I find a lot less depth at running back than wide receiver in fantasy. Once you slide past round 5, I see a big drop off and you must then draft high upside, committee/handcuff players. I will make sure to solidify my room right here since we are another 23 picks away from our next pick. Aaron Glenn has reassured that Breece Hall will be a vital piece of this run-heavy offense. Braelon Allen is not too much of a piece to be scared of.

5.12 - Calvin Ridley

It is time to snag my next wide receiver. There is a world where Calvin Ridley is a top-five receiver in fantasy and definitely top-ten. Cam Ward is going to feed Calvin Ridley. Ridley was among the highest targeted receivers in football a year ago, and that will not change with just Tyler Lockett as the number two option.

6.1 - George Pickens

CeeDee Lamb is among my highest investments this year. Why? This offense is going to pass a lot. They may be the pass-heaviest offense in the NFL. In that case, I might as well invest some capital in George Pickens as well. I have loved Pickens in his Pittsburgh time, despite some characters uncertainties — this has been overplayed.

7.12 - Tyler Warren

His ADP has been sky-rocketing. About a week ago, I am pretty sure that Warren was outside the top-100 drafted players. He is now inside the top-90. I am okay with that because Warren may very well be a top-five tight end in fantasy.

8.1 - Ricky Pearsall

I will happily take a WR1 on an offense in the 8th round. The 49ers will not be elite, but they are by no means the worst team in the NFL. If McCaffrey, Kittle get cranking, then this offense may find themselves in the red zone quite a bit and 8-10 targets per game is very possible for Pearsall.

9.12 - Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet is among the best backups in the league. This makes it get to the point where he will probably touch the ball over ten times per game. If Kenneth Walker misses time, Charbonnet is very well a top-ten running back asset. Even with Walker, he is a viable flex option in the right matchups.

10.1 - Dak Prescott

Time for a quarterback. I will take the leader of the pass-heavy Cowboys offense. He finishes 2nd in MVP voting less than 20 months ago. It is crazy that Dak is being drafted this low.

11.12 - Jake Ferguson

If Dak Prescott pans out, so will Jake Ferguson. Their relationship was seamless in 2023. This is a great backup to Tyler Warren.

12.1 - Tank Bigsby

There is very much a world where Tank Bigsby takes over the majority role in Jacksonville. Liam Coen should have this offense performing well above NFL-average.

13.12 - Giants D/ST

The Giants may have the best defensive line in the NFL. I believe that NFL defenses are very streamable this year with depth at the position. I will stream when, if need be.

14.1 - Cam Little

70 yard field goals. Supremely accurate in 2024. I'll invest in Cam Little.

Player

Position

Round

Dak Prescott

QB

10

De'Von Achane

RB

1

Omarion Hampton

RB

3

Drake London

WR

2

Calvin Ridley

WR

5

Tyler Warren

TE

7

Breece Hall

FLEX

4

Seahawks

DST

13

Cam Little

K

14

George Pickens

BENCH

6

Ricky Pearsall

BENCH

8

Zach Charbonnet

BENCH

9

Jake Ferguson

BENCH

11

Tank Bigsby

BENCH

12

More Fantasy Sports on SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL