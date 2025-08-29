Perfect Fantasy Football Mock Draft From Pick 12: Pair De'Von Achane & Drake London
It is the final weekend before the NFL season begins. Get excited! Many people are going to be completing their final fantasy football drafts this weekend and/or early next week. This means that I must prepare you as best as possible for these drafts. Our Fantasy On SI team has done endless mock draft breakdowns, so be sure to check them out. As for today, we will be mock drafting from 12th overall. This will be a 12-Team PPR Snake Draft.
1.12 - De'Von Achane
I believe that Achane will be a top-four running back in fantasy this year. His explosive play ability has been shown over the last two seasons, and Mike McDaniel clearly loves the young running back. He will catch and run the ball a lot this year.
2.1 - Drake London
As we wrap around, I will happily draft Drake London. I am as high on London as anyone. The Falcons will have a great offense and Penix will feed Drake London like it's an all-you-can-eat buffet.
3.12 - Omarion Hampton
I keep drafting Omarion Hampton, and that is all good by me. He is going to be a highly used running back in a high-level running offense. They drafting him with purpose to use him heavily. Najee Harris is a continuing risk with his eye injury.
4.1 - Breece Hall
I find a lot less depth at running back than wide receiver in fantasy. Once you slide past round 5, I see a big drop off and you must then draft high upside, committee/handcuff players. I will make sure to solidify my room right here since we are another 23 picks away from our next pick. Aaron Glenn has reassured that Breece Hall will be a vital piece of this run-heavy offense. Braelon Allen is not too much of a piece to be scared of.
5.12 - Calvin Ridley
It is time to snag my next wide receiver. There is a world where Calvin Ridley is a top-five receiver in fantasy and definitely top-ten. Cam Ward is going to feed Calvin Ridley. Ridley was among the highest targeted receivers in football a year ago, and that will not change with just Tyler Lockett as the number two option.
6.1 - George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb is among my highest investments this year. Why? This offense is going to pass a lot. They may be the pass-heaviest offense in the NFL. In that case, I might as well invest some capital in George Pickens as well. I have loved Pickens in his Pittsburgh time, despite some characters uncertainties — this has been overplayed.
7.12 - Tyler Warren
His ADP has been sky-rocketing. About a week ago, I am pretty sure that Warren was outside the top-100 drafted players. He is now inside the top-90. I am okay with that because Warren may very well be a top-five tight end in fantasy.
8.1 - Ricky Pearsall
I will happily take a WR1 on an offense in the 8th round. The 49ers will not be elite, but they are by no means the worst team in the NFL. If McCaffrey, Kittle get cranking, then this offense may find themselves in the red zone quite a bit and 8-10 targets per game is very possible for Pearsall.
9.12 - Zach Charbonnet
Zach Charbonnet is among the best backups in the league. This makes it get to the point where he will probably touch the ball over ten times per game. If Kenneth Walker misses time, Charbonnet is very well a top-ten running back asset. Even with Walker, he is a viable flex option in the right matchups.
10.1 - Dak Prescott
Time for a quarterback. I will take the leader of the pass-heavy Cowboys offense. He finishes 2nd in MVP voting less than 20 months ago. It is crazy that Dak is being drafted this low.
11.12 - Jake Ferguson
If Dak Prescott pans out, so will Jake Ferguson. Their relationship was seamless in 2023. This is a great backup to Tyler Warren.
12.1 - Tank Bigsby
There is very much a world where Tank Bigsby takes over the majority role in Jacksonville. Liam Coen should have this offense performing well above NFL-average.
13.12 - Giants D/ST
The Giants may have the best defensive line in the NFL. I believe that NFL defenses are very streamable this year with depth at the position. I will stream when, if need be.
14.1 - Cam Little
70 yard field goals. Supremely accurate in 2024. I'll invest in Cam Little.
Player
Position
Round
Dak Prescott
QB
10
De'Von Achane
RB
1
Omarion Hampton
RB
3
Drake London
WR
2
Calvin Ridley
WR
5
Tyler Warren
TE
7
Breece Hall
FLEX
4
Seahawks
DST
13
Cam Little
K
14
George Pickens
BENCH
6
Ricky Pearsall
BENCH
8
Zach Charbonnet
BENCH
9
Jake Ferguson
BENCH
11
Tank Bigsby
BENCH
12