Fantasy Football Outlook for Derrick Henry and 5 More Running Backs Over 30 Years Old
In the NFL, running backs are often viewed as out of their prime by the time they hit 30 years old. The shelf life of a running back isn't as long as other skilled positions. They're the most physical, week after week, and typically face serious injuries or a decline in production before they're 30.
But every now and then, a few seasoned veterans defy this expectation and continue to make a significant impact on the field.
Defying Father Time
Derrick Henry (BAL): At 31, Henry remains a dominant force in the NFL. He had a monster 2024 season, ranking second in the league in rushing yards and leading in yards after contact, forced missed tackles, and first-down runs. Henry's performance earned him a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, making him the highest-paid running back over 30 in NFL history.
Austin Ekeler (WAS): Ekeler joined the Washington Commanders in 2024 on a two-year, $11.43 million contract. He appeared in 12 games, taking on 77 carries for 367 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns. Additionally, he caught 35 receptions for 366 receiving yards. Despite facing concussion-related setbacks during the season, his performance showed that he has ongoing value and versatility in the league.
Raheem Mostert (LVR): In the 2023 season, Mostert achieved a career milestone, rushing for 1,012 yards and leading the league with 18 rushing touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. However, the 2024 season presented challenges, with his production dipping to just 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns over 13 games. Despite the downturn, at 33, Mostert's experience remains a valuable asset, and in March 2025, he signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.
James Conner (ARI): Despite concerns about age, Conner, 30, has topped 1,000 scrimmage yards and scored at least eight touchdowns in each of his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2024, he posted career highs in carries, forced missed tackles, and explosive runs, defying the typical decline in production that's expected at his age.
Aaron Jones (MIN): At 30 years old, Jones continues to defy expectations. After a standout 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns, Jones re-signed with the team on a two-year, $20 million contract in March 2025. His performance also earned him a spot on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025 list at No. 98, further emphasizing that he's not done yet.
Nick Chubb (HOU): After coming back from a serious knee injury, Nick Chubb had a great 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games. Chubb then signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Houston Texans in June 2025. Now he's looking at a potential starting role again, with Joe Mixon battling a lingering foot injury. Don't shy away, he's still 29 until December, and there's plenty of gas still in the tank.
Through a blend of experience, adaptability, and sheer determination, players are rewriting the narrative around what it means to be “over the hill.” Their continued impact on the field not only benefits their teams but also inspires a new generation of athletes to rethink the limits of age in professional football. In the end, these running backs remind us that skill and heart don’t have an expiration date. ❤️