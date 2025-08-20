Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Baker Mayfield Vs. Bo Nix
Two of the top breakout fantasy quarterbacks have been Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix. Both players were huge college stars and both are now NFL stars. Mayfield took awhile to find his footing, but Nix has found it immediately. As for fantasy football purposes, they are both going around the same ADP. I have reason to believe that one will be clear better than the other in 2025. Shall we dive in?
Baker Mayfield
ADP: QB7
Sometimes, it takes time to develop into your final form. If anything tells you that, it may be video games. In Madden Ultimate Team, you do not rise to the top right away. You must improve into the best version possible. This is Baker Mayfield. The Browns clearly had been a franchise lost in their owns ways, but Mayfield found his path.
In 2022, Baker Mayfield subbed in on short notice to start a primetime game for the Rams. In that short notice, Mayfield barely knew the playbook yet he lead the team to a late victory. This is where it all began. He soon after went to the Buccaneers and the rest has been history.
In his two seasons with Tampa Bay, Mayfield has back-to-back 4,000 yard seasons. In all 34 games played, he has a combined 69 touchdowns. This mark is the best in the NFL in that timespan.
As 2025 gets underway, Mayfield may continue his run of excellence. The Buccaneers are running out Mike Evans and now Emeka Egbuka as their starting wideouts. Jalen McMillan unfortunately suffered a brutal neck injury which may sideline him for a bit. This may be okay for the offense as the team is optimistic that Chris Godwin will play in Week 1. Godwin was lights out prior to injury in 2024.
This offense should still buzz in 2025 and I fully see a big year from Mayfield. Will he be QB4 again? I am not sure, but a top-seven season is within my projections.
Fantasy On SI Projection: QB7
Bo Nix
ADP: QB9
Bo Nix was a pleasant surprise for fantasy managers in 2024. As the QB23 in ADP, Nix finished as the QB7. The question remains, will he improve or regress in his sophomore season?
The Broncos have no shortage of weapons for Nix. This includes Courtland Sutton, DaVaughn Vele, Marvin Mims, Troy Franklin (Nix' former teammate), and Evan Engram. They have a two-headed monster at running back of JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey.
Sean Payton has done a great job at managing Nix as the team quarterback. They have a diverse wide receiver room which makes it easy for Nix to make low-risk throws. That being said, I do not love Bo Nix at ADP.
I had thought that Nix was an average prospect out of college. Yes, he is in a great situation, but I think that he will normalized out of Top-10 quarterback consideration. To be a top-five fantasy quarterback, you must be an elite passer or a run-heavy quarterback. I do not believe that Nix is either. His situation will elevate him, but I would rather others at ADP.
Fantasy On SI Projection: QB8
Should You Draft Mayfield or Nix?
As you probably figured out, I love Baker Mayfield a lot more than Bo Nix. He has better weapons, more experience, and is a better player. I think that Baker Mayfield is a top-three fantasy quarterback at his best. Nix I think is QB6 in a tunnel. Give me Mayfield ten times out of ten.