Fantasy Football Team Names for 2025: Bringing the Funny With Bijan Robinson, Bo Nix, Malik Nabers & More
In this story:
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Atlanta Falcons
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Houston Texans
- Detroit Lions
- New England Patriots
- Tennessee Titans
- San Francisco 49ers
- Chicago Bears
- New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders
- New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cleveland Browns
- Baltimore Ravens
So I wrote up a super-clever 300-word intro to this piece, but then it dawned on me:
You do not want a 300-word intro.
But you do want a name for your fantasy football name.
Welp, we aim to please, so we scoured the interwebs, polled our friends, and asked that dude sitting near the window at the local cafe who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey for suggestions, and we compiled over 100 of ‘em, noting which NFL player inspired the moniker.
Choose wisely!
-A-
- Achane Reaction (De'Von Achane)
- Allen vs Predator (Josh Allen)
- All You Need is Loveland (Coleston Loveland)
- America’s Next Top Waddle (Jayden Waddle)
- Amon a Mission (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- Another Brock In the Wall (Brock Bowers)
- Any Given Sun God (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
- April Showers Bring Zay Flowers (Zay Flowers)
- Ashton Powers (Ashton Jeanty)
-B-
- Baby Got Dak (Dak Prescott)
- Bed, Bath & Bijan (Bijan Robinson)
- Beg, Burrow & Steal (Joe Burrow)
- Better Call Pearsall (Ricky Pearsall)
- Bijan Impossible (Bijan Robinson)
- Bijanomics (Bijan Robinson)
- Bo Nix & Harmony (Bo Nix)
- Breece Lightning (Breece Hall)
- Brian Robinson Crusoe (Brian Robinson Jr.)
-C-
- Call of Jeudy (Jerry Jeudy)
- CeeDeez Nuts (CeeDee Lamb)
- Chase Brown Christmas (Chase Brown)
- Cobra Kyler (Kyler Murray)
- Cold, Goff & Flu Season (Jared Goff)
- Come at McCaffrey, Bro (Christian McCaffrey)
- Conner Among Thieves (James Conner)
- Cousins of Anarchy (Kirk Cousins)
- Crazy Rich Bijans (Bijan Robinson)
-D-
- Dak in a Box (Dak Prescott)
- Dak to the Future (Dak Prescott)
- Dakstreet Boys (Dak Prescott)
- Dalton Abbey (Dalton Kincaid)
- Django Achaned (De'Von Achane)
- Don’t Go Chasin’ Waddlefalls (Jayden Waddle)
- Drake London Calling (Drake London)
- Dude, Where’s Ja’Marr? (Ja'Marr Chase)
-E-
- Easy Bake Evans (Mike Evans)
-F-
- Fight Chubb (Nick Chubb)
- Finding Deebo (Deebo Samuel)
- For Kyren Out Loud (Kyren Williams)
-G-
- Geno 911 (Geno Smith)
- Good Fences Make Good Nabers (Malik Nabers)
-H-
- Have Amari Christmas (Amari Cooper)
- Hit Me With Your Prescott (Dak Prescott)
- Hot Chubb Time Machine (Nick Chubb)
- How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)
- Hurts Locker (Jalen Hurts)
-I-
- I Got 99 Problems but a Breece Ain’t One (Breece Hall)
- Iron Jayden (Jayden Daniels)
-J-
- Javonte's Inferno (Javonte Williams)
- Je Ne Saquon (Saquon Barkley)
- Jordan Love, Actually (Jordan Love)
- Josh It Like It’s Hot (Josh Allen)
- Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt (Josh Jacobs)
-K-
- Kamara Sutra (Alvin Kamara)
- Kelce Grammar (Travis Kelce)
- Kittle Miss Sunshine (George Kittle)
- Kmet the Frog (Cole Kmet)
- Kupp d’Etat (Cooper Kupp)
-L-
- LaPorta Potties (Sam LaPorta)
- Like a Good Nabers (Malik Nabers)
- London Breece is Halling Down (Breece Hall)
- Love Thy Nabers (Malik Nabers)
-M-
- Mahomes Alone (Patrick Mahomes)
- Mail Order McBride (Trey McBride)
- Mayfield of Dreams (Baker Mayfield)
- McConkey Kong (Ladd McConkey)
- Million Pollard Baby (Tony Pollard)
- Mixon Administration (Joe Mixon)
- Mixon Match (Joe Mixon)
- Mother Maye I (Drake Maye)
- My Kupp Runneth Over (Cooper Kupp)
-N-
- Najee By Nature (Najee Harris)
- Natural Born Kylers (Kyler Murray)
- Never Gonna Gibbs You Up (Jahmyr Gibbs)
- Nico De Gallo (Nico Collins)
-P-
- Pain In the Ashton (Ashton Jeanty)
- Pacheco Self Before You Wreck Yourself (Isaih Pacheco)
- Pitts 'n' Giggles (Kyle Pitts)
- Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
- Purdy Fly For a White Guy (Brock Purdy)
-R-
- Red Hot Chili Pukas (Puka Nacua)
- Reservoir Diggs (Stefon Diggs)
- Ridley Me This (Calvin Ridley)
- Rock You Like a Burrowcane (Joe Burrow)
-S-
- Saquon for the Team (Saquon Barkley)
- Say It Loud, I’m C.J and Stroud (C.J. Stroud)
- Shakir Your Moneymaker (Khalil Shakir)
- Sherlock Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
- Silence of the Lamb (CeeDee Lamb)
- Singletary and Ready to Mingletary (Devin Singletary)
- Smells Like Tee Spirit (Tee Higgins)
- Stafford Infection (Matthew Stafford)
- Stay Golden, MatthewBoy (Matthew Golden)
- Straight Outta Hampton (Omarion Hampton)
- Strawberry Justin Fields Forever (Justin Fields)
- Sutton On the Dock Of the Bay (Courtland Sutton)
-T-
- Tee Pain (Tee Higgins)
- Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles (Jaxson Smith-Njigba)
- Tenacious Deebo (Deebo Samuel)
- The Art of Ward (Cam Ward)
- The Dude McBrides (Trey McBride)
- The Real Mahomeswives of Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes)
- The Waddle-ing Dead (Jaylen Waddle)
- Tua Fast Tua Furious (Tua Tagovailoa)
- Tua Infinity and Bijan (Tua Tagovailoa/Bijan Robinson)
- Tua Legit to Quit (Tua Tagovailoa)
- Tyler Warren the Creator (Tyler Warren)
-U-
- Uh-One, A-Tua, Three (Tua Tagovailoa)
-W-
- WaddleVision (Jaylen Waddle)
- We Built This Griddy (Justin Jefferson)
- Wu-Tang Lamb (CeeDee Lamb)
More Fantasy Football Team Name Fun From Fantasy Sports On SI
Published |Modified