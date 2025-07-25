Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Team Names for 2025: Bringing the Funny With Bijan Robinson, Bo Nix, Malik Nabers & More

Alan Goldsher

Bijan Robinson: The Man Who Launched a Thousand Fantasy Names
Bijan Robinson: The Man Who Launched a Thousand Fantasy Names / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

So I wrote up a super-clever 300-word intro to this piece, but then it dawned on me:

You do not want a 300-word intro.

But you do want a name for your fantasy football name.

Welp, we aim to please, so we scoured the interwebs, polled our friends, and asked that dude sitting near the window at the local cafe who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey for suggestions, and we compiled over 100 of ‘em, noting which NFL player inspired the moniker.

Choose wisely!

-A-

De'Von Achane
De'Von Achane / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
  • Achane Reaction (De'Von Achane)
  • Allen vs Predator (Josh Allen)
  • All You Need is Loveland (Coleston Loveland)
  • America’s Next Top Waddle (Jayden Waddle)
  • Amon a Mission (Amon-Ra St. Brown)
  • Another Brock In the Wall (Brock Bowers)
  • Any Given Sun God (Amon-Ra St. Brown) 
  • April Showers Bring Zay Flowers (Zay Flowers)
  • Ashton Powers (Ashton Jeanty)

-B-

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Baby Got Dak (Dak Prescott)
  • Bed, Bath & Bijan (Bijan Robinson)
  • Beg, Burrow & Steal (Joe Burrow)
  • Better Call Pearsall (Ricky Pearsall)
  • Bijan Impossible (Bijan Robinson)
  • Bijanomics (Bijan Robinson)
  • Bo Nix & Harmony (Bo Nix)
  • Breece Lightning (Breece Hall)
  • Brian Robinson Crusoe (Brian Robinson Jr.)

-C-

Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Call of Jeudy (Jerry Jeudy)
  • CeeDeez Nuts (CeeDee Lamb)
  • Chase Brown Christmas (Chase Brown)
  • Cobra Kyler (Kyler Murray)
  • Cold, Goff & Flu Season (Jared Goff)
  • Come at McCaffrey, Bro (Christian McCaffrey)
  • Conner Among Thieves (James Conner)
  • Cousins of Anarchy (Kirk Cousins)
  • Crazy Rich Bijans (Bijan Robinson)

-D-

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
  • Dak in a Box (Dak Prescott)
  • Dak to the Future (Dak Prescott)
  • Dakstreet Boys (Dak Prescott)
  • Dalton Abbey (Dalton Kincaid)
  • Django Achaned (De'Von Achane)
  • Don’t Go Chasin’ Waddlefalls (Jayden Waddle)
  • Drake London Calling (Drake London)
  • Dude, Where’s Ja’Marr? (Ja'Marr Chase)

-E-

Mike Evans
Mike Evans / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
  • Easy Bake Evans (Mike Evans)

-F-

Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
  • Fight Chubb (Nick Chubb)
  • Finding Deebo (Deebo Samuel)
  • For Kyren Out Loud (Kyren Williams)

-G-

Geno Smith
Geno Smith / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
  • Geno 911 (Geno Smith)
  • Good Fences Make Good Nabers (Malik Nabers)

-H-

Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Have Amari Christmas (Amari Cooper)
  • Hit Me With Your Prescott (Dak Prescott)
  • Hot Chubb Time Machine (Nick Chubb)
  • How I Metcalf Your Mother (DK Metcalf)
  • Hurts Locker (Jalen Hurts)

-I-

Breece Hall
Breece Hall / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • I Got 99 Problems but a Breece Ain’t One (Breece Hall)
  • Iron Jayden (Jayden Daniels)

-J-

Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • Javonte's Inferno (Javonte Williams)
  • Je Ne Saquon (Saquon Barkley)
  • Jordan Love, Actually (Jordan Love)
  • Josh It Like It’s Hot (Josh Allen)
  • Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt (Josh Jacobs)

-K-

Alvin Kamara
Alvin Kamara / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
  • Kamara Sutra (Alvin Kamara)
  • Kelce Grammar (Travis Kelce)
  • Kittle Miss Sunshine (George Kittle)
  • Kmet the Frog (Cole Kmet)
  • Kupp d’Etat (Cooper Kupp)

-L-

Sam LaPorta
Sam LaPorta / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • LaPorta Potties (Sam LaPorta)
  • Like a Good Nabers (Malik Nabers)
  • London Breece is Halling Down (Breece Hall)
  • Love Thy Nabers (Malik Nabers)

-M-

Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • Mahomes Alone (Patrick Mahomes)
  • Mail Order McBride (Trey McBride)
  • Mayfield of Dreams (Baker Mayfield)
  • McConkey Kong (Ladd McConkey)
  • Million Pollard Baby (Tony Pollard)
  • Mixon Administration (Joe Mixon)
  • Mixon Match (Joe Mixon)
  • Mother Maye I (Drake Maye)
  • My Kupp Runneth Over (Cooper Kupp)

-N-

Najee Harris
Najee Harris / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Najee By Nature (Najee Harris)
  • Natural Born Kylers (Kyler Murray)
  • Never Gonna Gibbs You Up (Jahmyr Gibbs)
  • Nico De Gallo (Nico Collins)

-P-

Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Pain In the Ashton (Ashton Jeanty)
  • Pacheco Self Before You Wreck Yourself (Isaih Pacheco)
  • Pitts 'n' Giggles (Kyle Pitts)
  • Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
  • Purdy Fly For a White Guy (Brock Purdy)

-R-

Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Red Hot Chili Pukas (Puka Nacua)
  • Reservoir Diggs (Stefon Diggs)
  • Ridley Me This (Calvin Ridley)
  • Rock You Like a Burrowcane (Joe Burrow)

-S-

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
  • Saquon for the Team (Saquon Barkley)
  • Say It Loud, I’m C.J and Stroud (C.J. Stroud)
  • Shakir Your Moneymaker (Khalil Shakir)
  • Sherlock Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)
  • Silence of the Lamb (CeeDee Lamb)
  • Singletary and Ready to Mingletary (Devin Singletary)
  • Smells Like Tee Spirit (Tee Higgins)
  • Stafford Infection (Matthew Stafford)
  • Stay Golden, MatthewBoy (Matthew Golden)
  • Straight Outta Hampton (Omarion Hampton)
  • Strawberry Justin Fields Forever (Justin Fields)
  • Sutton On the Dock Of the Bay (Courtland Sutton)

-T-

Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Tee Pain (Tee Higgins)
  • Teenage Mutant Njigba Turtles (Jaxson Smith-Njigba)
  • Tenacious Deebo (Deebo Samuel)
  • The Art of Ward (Cam Ward)
  • The Dude McBrides (Trey McBride)
  • The Real Mahomeswives of Kansas City (Patrick Mahomes)
  • The Waddle-ing Dead (Jaylen Waddle)
  • Tua Fast Tua Furious (Tua Tagovailoa)
  • Tua Infinity and Bijan (Tua Tagovailoa/Bijan Robinson)
  • Tua Legit to Quit (Tua Tagovailoa)
  • Tyler Warren the Creator (Tyler Warren)

-U-

Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
  • Uh-One, A-Tua, Three (Tua Tagovailoa)

-W-

Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
  • WaddleVision (Jaylen Waddle)
  • We Built This Griddy (Justin Jefferson)
  • Wu-Tang Lamb (CeeDee Lamb)

More Fantasy Football Team Name Fun From Fantasy Sports On SI

Published |Modified
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/NFL