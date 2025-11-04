Seahawks acquire Saints WR Rashid Shaheed hours before trade deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are making a trade to bolster their wide receiver room.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are acquiring New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed for a fourth- and fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Seahawks acquire Shaheed from Saints
So far this season, Shaheed has 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns, making him one of the top wide receivers in the league. He's tied for 18th in catches and ranks 24th in the league in yards.
Shaheed, 27, joins a wide receiver room that also has Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and rookie Tory Horton, giving quarterback Sam Darnold another target to work with in the offense. The trade also reunites Shaheed with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who helped him rise to prominence in the Saints offense.
The Sporting News contributor Vinnie Iyer proposed this trade last month, thinking Shaheed would be a good fit for the Seahawks.
"The Seahawks have rookie Tory Horton flashing as a big-play threat, but they could use a little more experience and extra speed to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Klint Kubiak's aggressive downfield passing game. Shaheed broke out for Kubiak when the latter also was in New Orleans," Iyer wrote.
Kubiak spent last season with the Saints and Shaheed spoke about how comfortable he felt in the offense with the offensive coordinator leading the way.
"We feel like we are just going out there and playing football," Shaheed said of the Saints offense in 2024 under Kubiak. "We're super confident. We're super fast. Guys know their assignments. Everyone is keyed in and super locked in to the game plan. As an offense as a whole, we feel more confident in going out there and executing our job. When we do that, I feel like it showed up today."
The trade for Shaheed shows that the Seahawks are pushing their chips in for the 2025 season. They feel they are close to making a deep run in the playoffs and they are willing to do what it takes to get there.
Shaheed has a chance to make his Seahawks debut in Week 10 at home against the Arizona Cardinals in an important NFC West battle.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks rise in NFL power rankings after crushing Commanders
ESPN adds intriguing new name to Seattle Seahawks trade chatter
Seahawks studs & duds from a wild, lopsided win over Commanders
Pair of defensive injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks