Fantasy Football Week 12 FAAB Report: Emanuel Wilson, Alec Pierce, Kenneth Gainwell, and 9 More Waiver Wire Adds
Welcome to the Week 12 FAAB Report!
With the NFL trade deadline (and most bye weeks) behind us, it’s time to buckle down for the final push before the fantasy football playoffs start. There honestly isn’t much out there on the waiver wire this week, but there are a few players who can add some value to our fantasy rosters.
As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 12 (and beyond).
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
I still can't believe we're talking about Jacoby Brissett as a good waiver wire add, but here we are! Brissett has stepped in for Kyler Murray and has played the best football of his career. He's now scored more than 19 fantasy points in five straight games and is coming off a monster 452-yard performance. He's worth an add if you need help at quarterback!
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 7-8 percent of budget
Trevor Lawrence has been somewhat disappointing this season, ranking as QB14 on the year, but he's been better than he gets credit for. The former first overall pick has scored more than 15 fantasy points in five of his last six games and will get to face two bad defenses in a row (Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans).
QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
FAAB recommendation: 2-3 percent of budget
This is more here for fun because there aren't many good quarterbacks out there right now (Kirk Cousins is an option, too), but Shedeur Sanders has a chance to start for the Browns for the rest of the season and should be on the fantasy football radar if he is. I wouldn't have massive expectations for the rookie, but you can do a lot worse for bench depth.
Running Back
RB Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
We have no shortage of articles on Emanuel Wilson this week, so I won't belabor the point too much. But he's likely going to start for the Packers this week, with Josh Jacobs doubtful, and is in line for double-digit touches. While Wilson may not be helpful for more than one week, he's worth a priority add this week.
RB Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Kenneth Gainwell is in a similar spot to Wilson in that he's in line to see double-digit touches with Jaylen Warren injured. Gainwell put up big numbers last week once Warren got hurt, and has a great matchup against the Bears (and then the Bills) coming up. Just keep an eye on Warren before you hit submit on your bid.
RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Chris Rodriguez has a bye week this week, so you'll have to wait a week if you win him with your bid, but he looks to have taken control of the Commanders' backfield. He out-carried Jacory Croskey-Merritt 15 to nine on Sunday and put up 79 rushing yards. While Rodriguez doesn't offer much in the passing game, he's a solid pickup if you can wait a week for him.
Wide Receiver
WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
FAAB recommendation: 35-40 percent of budget
We had Alec Pierce here last week, but he's still available in most leagues as he had a bye week in Week 11. Pierce has solidified himself as an integral piece of the Colts' offense and is averaging almost nine receptions per game over his last four. While he only has one touchdown on the year, Pierce offers a safe floor with some upside as a WR2/Flex option.
WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
With Marvin Harrison Jr. out after undergoing an appendectomy, Michael Wilson broke out in a big way against the 49ers on Sunday as he caught a whopping 15 balls for 185 yards on 18 targets. That will undoubtedly be Wilson's high-water mark of the season, but he's worth an add with the possibility that Harrison Jr. will be out again this week against the Jaguars.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Christian Watson is a tricky player to figure out, as he's very hit-or-miss and has been benefiting from the Packers' numerous injuries at wide receiver. But it's also hard to ignore him when he's coming off a two-touchdown game against the Giants.
Tight End
TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
I'm breaking my 35 percent rule here, but it's worth keeping Loveland on the list just in case he's still available in your league. While Loveland has only topped double-digit fantasy points in one game this season, he's become a bigger piece of the Bears offense and has seen four or more targets in his last five games. Grab the 2025 tenth overall pick if you can!
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
FAAB recommendation: 5-10 percent of budget
Along with Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson is one of the last men standing in New Orleans after Rashid Shaheed was traded to the Seahawks. That doesn't mean that much with Tyler Shough at quarterback, but Johnson is seeing enough volume to be fantasy-relevant. He's now seen at least four targets in each of his last four games and has scored double-digit fantasy points in each of those games.
TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
Brenton Strange isn't exactly a league-winner, but he's been designated to return from injured reserve and could be a helpful piece down the stretch. Jacksonville doesn't have much at tight end, and Strange will step into at least 4-5 targets per game once he returns. He's worth a modest FAAB bid if you need help at tight end.