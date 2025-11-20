Ravens Mid-Week Updates Continue Sparking Lamar Jackson Concerns
The Baltimore Ravens are exerting extreme caution with their deployment of Lamar Jackson, and it's not hard to see why concern levels are as high as they are.
The 2x MVP hasn't had a smooth go of it this fall, and that goes beyond his team's success in attempting to sustain as a perennially-winning unit. His health struggles have kept him from suiting up in every possible game, with a hamstring injury he suffered midway through Week 4 keeping him out for just about all of the October games.
He's under a lot of strain in attempting to shoulder the squad's contenting hopes, with his offensive line particularly whiffing in trying to ensure his safety. Too often are opposing edge rushers crashing the pocket to to pin Jackson down, already tying last season's sack total of 23 in 10 fewer games. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns was the most recent invader, with four personal takedowns only further encouraging the Ravens to take it easy with Jackson.
For yet another week, he sat out of Wednesday's practice. He wasn't alone in abstaining from suiting up, joined by other key contributors in safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Roquan Smith and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, but the quarterback's absence raised the quickest flags.
Fears Surrounding the Brittle QB
For one, his attendance has been the most closely-associated with Baltimore's aspirations of remaining competitive, with their most four-game losing streak largely lining up with the games that he was forced to watch from the sideline. And it wasn't that long ago that the fans were forced to pay close attention to these weekly practice alerts to find out when Jackson was approaching his return, as that didn't happen as quickly as the team had previously indicated.
And he really got beaten up in Cleveland, the second straight weekend in which he's been paired against an elite defense. His throws haven't been as sharp in back-to-back outings against the Minnesota Vikings and Browns alike, with a rest opportunity potentially doing everyone a little bit of good.
Quick Bounce-Backs
It's important to note, though, that Jackson immediately returned to action last week after taking his designated day off. That's likely to occur again after the Browns game offered no signs that he's dealing with another physical setback.
Luckily, the New York Jets stand as the next team on the Ravens' docket, the last of the lame-duck opponents for them to face before they have to go up against a gauntlet of divisional opponents to close out the regular season. If there were any week for Jackson to take a seat, it would be this one.
But with their window for clinching a playoff spot closing, even while they continue racking up wins, every game counts, and each week with Jackson missing time will inevitable scare Baltimore's viewing audience a little bit more.
