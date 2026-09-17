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Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Panthers WR Jalen Coker

Fantasy football narratives shift fast, and Week 1 proved that draft capital doesn't score points. Following an explosive 138-yard, two-touchdown opening week breakout, Carolina’s Jalen Coker has suddenly pushed his way into mainstream flex—and even WR2—conversations. Meanwhile, Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to see his target share and overall volume slide in a suddenly crowded offense, rendering him a low-ceiling option rather than a set-it-and-forget-it star. As fantasy managers set their Week 2 lineups, choosing between Coker’s blistering hot hand and Harrison’s lingering name value is one of the slate's most crucial decisions. Here is the ultimate Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em breakdown and final verdict for Jalen Coker vs. Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nick Raducanu|
Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a 7-yard touchdown pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26)lin the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a 7-yard touchdown pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26)lin the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Arizona CardinalsCarolina Panthers

Navigating wide receiver matchups in Week 2 requires separating pre-draft reputation from current reality. The days of treating Marvin Harrison Jr. as an elite, matchup-proof fantasy wideout are behind us. Instead, fantasy managers are forced to weigh Harrison's dwindling target tree presence against the explosive, high-volume surge of Panthers wideout Jalen Coker.

We have our Week 2 Wide Receiver rankings live, but let's dig into how the data, usage trends, and coverage profiles stack up for both receivers in this Start 'Em and Sit 'Em decision.

Panthers WR Jalen Coker is set up for a strong Week 2, but is he a better Start 'Em and Sit 'Em play than Marvin Harrison Jr?
Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Jalen Coker isn't just an intriguing waiver wire pickup—he comes into Week 2 operating as one of the focal passing weapons for quarterback Bryce Young. Earning a massive nine targets in Week 1, Coker turned in an elite 8-catch, 138-yard, 2-touchdown performance that showcased both intermediate route running and downfield chunk-play ability.

What makes Coker's outlook so appealing is how concentrated Carolina’s target tree is. With sophomore star Tetairoa McMillan drawing the bulk of secondary attention on the outside, Coker faces far less target competition over the middle. Young showed immediate comfort feeding Coker in high-leverage spots, and with fewer mouths to feed in this offense, Coker’s quick separation out of the slot gives him both a high PPR floor and game-breaking upside. As long as Young keeps looking his way on intermediate crossers, Coker demands starter consideration across all formats.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

The narrative surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr. has shifted dramatically, primarily because he is now just one of many mouths to feed in Arizona's passing attack. Harrison’s usage hit an alarming low in Week 1, posting a sparse 1-catch, 33-yard line on just three targets. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett instead leaned heavily on tight end Trey McBride and wideout Kendrick Bourne in the intermediate passing game, while perimeter threat Michael Wilson also commanded significant target share over Harrison.

Harrison is currently operating more as a rotational boundary decoy than an undisputed alpha. Facing a Week 2 secondary that excels at limiting outer-third isolation routes, Brissett has little incentive to force throw into bracket coverage when McBride, Bourne, and Wilson are earning easier separation underneath. Until Arizona shifts its offensive priority and Brissett starts manufacturing touches for him, Harrison carries a dangerously low floor.

The Final Verdict

Panther WR Jalen Coker is our Week 2 Fantasy Football Start 'Em and Sit 'Em decision over Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr
Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a direct Week 2 start/sit decision, Jalen Coker holds the clear advantage over Marvin Harrison Jr. across all scoring formats (and in our Week 2 wide receiver projections).

Coker benefits from a condensed target distribution alongside Tet McMillan, enjoying high quarterback trust from Bryce Young. Harrison, meanwhile, is stuck battling Trey McBride, Kendrick Bourne, and Michael Wilson for scraps in Jacoby Brissett's progression. Sit Harrison until his target share rebounds, and ride the momentum with Coker in Week 2.

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Nick Raducanu
NICK RADUCANU

Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.

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