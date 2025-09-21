4 takeaways from the Chicago Bears' franchise-defining win over Cowboys in Week 3
Bears fans had to pinch themselves at the final whistle of Chciago's 31-14 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. It's not because they finally secured their first win of the 2025 NFL season; instead, it's how they won their first game of 2025.
The Bears dominated the Cowboys. The Bears offense dominated the Cowboys. Ben Johnson dominated the Cowboys.
It's exactly what Bears Nation had been hoping to see since the moment Johnson was annouced as the team's head coach. And while it took a couple of weeks to get here, Chicago looks like they finally have an offense they can rally around.
Here are the four biggest takeaways from Week 3's Chicago Bears win.
Caleb Williams has arrived
There have been a lot of Bears wins over the years that the team secured in spite of the quarterback. There have also been a lot of Bears wins over the years in which Chicago's quarterback was a game manager. In Week 3 against the Cowboys, the Bears won because of their quarterback.
Williams was every bit the player Bears fans envisioned when he was selected with the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. He finished the Cowboys game completing 19 of 28 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns (his four TD passes tied his career high). He played mistake-free football and showed off his signature cannon arm on several downfield touchdown passes.
His long-ball score to rookie Luther Burden III was a thing of beauty.
Indeed, Williams misfired on a few layups, which makes his upside really scary once he starts connecting on those throws, too.
Caleb Williams is showing steady improvement week over week, and he renewed hope in Week 3 that the Bears will have a relevant season in 2025.
Rome Odunze continues to flourish
Odunze made it three straight weeks to start the 2025 season with a touchdown. He synced up with Williams on a 35-yard score that once again proved the 2024 first-rounder can run routes with the best wideouts in the NFL.
Odunze has clearly become the top option in the Chicago Bears' passing game and is on pace to shatter his rookie stat line of 734 receiving yards.
Welcome to the 2025 season, Luther Burden
Luther Burden III announced his arrival to the NFL in Week 3. He recorded his first100-yard receiving game and was on the other end of Williams' 65-yard touchdown pass. He added two more receptions and a seven-yard rush, and showcased his top-shelf playmaking ability that should have him enjoying an increase in reps from here on out.
Bears' defense comes alive
A round of applause for the Chicago Bears' defense, too. Timely stops, a pass rush with a pulse, and Tremaine Edmunds snagging two timely interceptions resulted in allowing only 14 points and keeping the high-octane Cowboys offense relatively in check.
It wasn't a perfect day for the Bears' defense. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams found yards with ease, and Chicago benefited from CeeDee Lamb exiting the game with an ankle injury.
But there's no doubt the Bears played with more energy and physicality. Hopefully, Week 3 was the first step in the right direction for Dennis Allen's unit.