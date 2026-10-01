Fantasy Football Week 4 Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jaylen Warren vs. Bucky Irving

Fantasy Football Week 4 Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren vs. Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving

Heading into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers are navigating crucial lineup decisions as early-season workloads and injury reports take center stage. This week brings a fascinating stylistic contrast between Tampa Bay Buccaneers explosive playmaker Bucky Irving and Pittsburgh Steelers high-volume anchor Jaylen Warren. Both players are ranked similarly in our Week 4 Running Back Rankings, so this is a close call.

Let's break down both players' production and matchup data to determine who deserves the nod in this Week 4 Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs against Cincinnati Bengals safety Kyle Dugger (29) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Warren enters Week 4 with an elevated fantasy projection following the official ruling that Rico Dowdle is declared OUT for Thursday Night Football. Warren has already been hyper-efficient on limited touches this season, turning 38 carries into 216 rushing yards—an elite 5.7 yards per attempt—alongside 10 receptions for 110 yards through three games. Coming off a massive 176-yard scrimmage performance against Cincinnati, Warren is operating as the clear-cut lead back in Pittsburgh.

However, Week 4 brings a tough divisional test on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland boasts a notoriously stingy defensive front that traditionally limits efficiency on the ground and ranks considerably higher than Green Bay in stopping opposing run games. Even with the difficult matchup, the sheer volume, goal-line work, and heavy passing-game involvement guaranteed to Warren in Dowdle's absence lift his weekly floor significantly.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky Irving enters Week 4 building serious momentum as a dynamic focal point in the Buccaneers' offensive scheme. Through the first three weeks, Irving has handled 40 carries for 180 rushing yards—good for a solid 4.5 yards-per-carry average—along with finding the end zone on the ground. More importantly for PPR formats, he has proven to be a reliable safety valve in the passing game, securing 13 catches on 14 targets for 61 receiving yards.

For Week 4, Irving draws a highly favorable matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has struggled at times to contain versatile pass-catching backs, currently ranking in the bottom half of the league against the position. With a strong snap share hovering around 64% and explosive traits that generate consistent yards after contact, Irving boasts a high weekly ceiling and firmly sits as a locked-in RB2/FLEX option with upside for more.

The Final Verdict

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When weighing high-end volume against matchup data for Week 4, Jaylen Warren gets a slight edge if your roster desperately needs a guaranteed workload safety net to weather bye weeks and injuries. His locked-in touch count makes him a very safe RB2 option, and he stands out in our Week 4 Running Back Projection.

Meanwhile, Bucky Irving remains right on his heels with a softer opponent matchup and superior big-play upside. Treat Irving as a high-upside RB2/FLEX play who can easily exploit the Packers' defensive vulnerabilities through both the air and on the ground.