Bucky Irving, Bryce Young And 8 Other Week 3 Fantasy Performances Not To Panic Over

Week 3 of the NFL season has passed, and some of fantasy football’s key contributors notably underperformed this week, raising concerns over consistency early in the year. As fantasy players, we’d all love for our best players to perform week in and week out, but that isn’t always the case. Still, heading into Week 4 there’s plenty of reason to sustain optimism in these stars, even after a tough performance in Week 3.

These are 10 Week 3 stat lines that fantasy players shouldn’t panic over:

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - QB

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Stats: 291 Passing Yards, Pass TD, INT; 14.6 Fantasy Points

Bryce Young struggled against a stubborn Cleveland Browns defense, as the Carolina Panthers fell in a low-scoring 21-18 loss in Week 3. Despite a tough performance on the road, Young remains QB4 in fantasy entering Week 4, and projects to bounce back in a big way at home against a reeling Detroit Lions defense that ranks 32nd in the NFL in pass defense.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - RB

Week 3 Stats: 23 Carries, 68 Rush Yards, 2 Receptions, 4 Rec. Yards; 9.2 PPR Points

The Houston Texans managed a stout performance against Jonathan Taylor, though the Indianapolis Colts managed to etch out a win. The Washington Commanders’ defense presents a tough individual matchup for Taylor in Week 4, but the star back’s cemented volume and elite trends of production help project a major rebound performance this week.

D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears - RB

Week 3 Stats: 20 Carries, 84 Rush Yards, 2 Receptions, 4 Rec. Yards; 10.8 PPR Points

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) signals after he makes a first down against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though he didn’t struggle as much as some of the other players on our list, D’Andre Swift posted an RB22 finish just two weeks removed from a 31.9-point effort in Week 1. Philadelphia’s defensive front kept Swift and Chicago’s rushing attack in check, but a favorable matchup against the New York Jets in Week 4 presents an immediate opportunity for Swift to get back to his Week 1 form.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers - WR

Week 3 Stats: 5 Targets, 2 Receptions, 17 Rec. Yards; 3.7 PPR Points

Our second Panthers player was one of two star wideouts who were limited in the loss to Cleveland, as Tetairoa McMillan managed just two catches for 17 yards. As Carolina looks to bounce back with an explosive performance against Detroit’s defense, McMillan projects to be a popular target for Young in Week 4.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills - TE

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Stats: 3 Targets, 2 Receptions, 38 Rec. Yards, Fumble; 3.8 PPR Points

The Buffalo Bills’ passing attack struggled in Week 4, and star tight end Dalton Kincaid felt the impact in fantasy. Coming off a seven-catch, 95-yard performance in Week 2, Kincaid mustered just two catches for 38 yards with a costly fumble that limited the pass-catcher to just 3.8 points in PPR. Difficult matchups in back-to-back weeks against New England and Los Angeles could raise concerns, but Kincaid is arguably Josh Allen’s No.1 target.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers - RB

Week 3 Stats: 15 Carries, 56 Rush Yards; 5.6 PPR Points

The Los Angeles Chargers’ offense isn’t performing up to expectations, and has been forced to lean on the passing game early in the season. Following the team’s 0-3 start, fantasy players should expect Mike McDaniel and Jim Harbaugh to lean on the run game early and often over the next stretch of games. Star running back Omarion Hampton will bounce back in fantasy sooner rather than later.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - RB

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Stats: 15 Carries, 46 Rush Yards, 2 Receptions, 12 Rec. Yards; 7.8 PPR Points

Bucky Irving’s production took a dip in Week 3, after back-to-back top-15 finishes over the first two weeks. He was limited to just 58 yards over 17 touches, and failed to find the end zone in a low-scoring loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With star quarterback Baker Mayfield set to miss time, Irving will likely take on a noticeable leap in volume over the next several games.

Breece Hall, New York Jets - RB

Week 3 Stats: 13 Carries, 32 Rush Yards, 3 Receptions, 23 Rec. Yards; 8.5 PPR Points

Breece Hall scared fans and fantasy players alike with a scary injury during the New York Jets’ 31-24 loss to the Lions. He posted solid output leading up to his exit, but was ultimately ruled out with a discouraging report after the game. Further testing revealed Hall suffered a quad injury, and his fantasy managers breathed a collective sigh of relief following a week-to-week designation. Considering the potential alternative, I feel that’s beyond worthy of a spot on our list.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings - QB

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 3 Stats: 168 Pass Yards, Pass TD, INT, 2 Carries, 17 Rush Yards; 11.4 Fantasy Points

After being forced out of his Minnesota Vikings debut in the first quarter, and missing Week 2 in concussion protocol, Kyler Murray managed his first full game against Tampa Bay in Week 3. He struggled at times, but showed solid flashes against the NFL’s 12th-ranked pass defense. Entering a favorable Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Murray and the Vikings offense, the star quarterback should be in for a big day.

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders - WR

Week 3 Stats: 7 Targets, 4 Receptions, 33 Rec. Yards; 7.3 PPR Points

Stefon Diggs showed out in the Washington Commanders’ first two games of the season, racking up three touchdowns before a quiet performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Diggs and Washington’s offense could be hampered at times with Jayden Daniels sidelined for the next few weeks, but his volume sets a safe floor despite the slight hit to his ceiling.

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