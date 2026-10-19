Fantasy Football Week 7 Stock Watch Fallers: Time to Panic on Cam Skattebo? Is Jaylen Waddle the Bust of the Year?

Fantasy Football Stock Watch Fallers: Case of the Drops for A.J. Brown, Panic on Rome Odunze, and More

As we cross the halfway point of the fantasy football regular season, small sample size excuses are officially out the window. Fantasy managers tracking down waiver wire gems or sweating out lineup choices know that quiet games and dwindling usage can tank a championship run overnight.

Following our look at last week’s risers, let’s break down five high-profile players whose stock took a hit in Week 6, complete with our verdict on how fantasy managers should handle them moving forward.

Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Week 6 Fallers

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Panic is reaching a boiling point for Cam Skattebo managers. After a promising start to his career, Skattebo's rushing efficiency has completely flatlined behind a sputtering Giants ground game. And now, fantasy managers are forced to ask the ultimate question: Did he lose his job, and is he actually droppable?

Skattebo's touches have become volatile, and when efficiency drops into the 3-yards-per-carry range, coaching staffs are quick to explore alternative backfield options.

Panic Level: High (Bench in all leagues)

High (Bench in all leagues) The Verdict: Unless you are in a shallow 10-team league where better upside stashes are sitting on waivers, dropping an active backfield piece is usually an overreaction. Keep him stashed on your bench to see how the next couple of weeks shake out, but do not plug him into your starting lineup.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle’s nightmare 2026 campaign took another frustrating turn during Denver's Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Waddle managed just 4 receptions for 24 yards on 7 targets, briefly exiting the contest in the third quarter with a shoulder scare before returning in the fourth.

Through six weeks, the explosive speedster has completely vanished from the high-end fantasy tier he was drafted to occupy. Between inconsistent quarterback play from Bo Nix and a shrinking ceiling, managers who spent early-to-mid round capital are left wondering if he is the ultimate bust of the year.

Panic Level: High (Bench until consistency returns)

High (Bench until consistency returns) The Verdict: You cannot outright cut a talent like Waddle, but trusting him as an automatic weekly starter has become a massive liability. An upcoming matchup against the Cardinals offers a slight glimmer of hope, but if he cannot deliver a ceiling game soon, he belongs firmly on your bench.

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

After flashing immense upside earlier in the year, second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has hit a wall with back-to-back quiet outings for the Cleveland Browns. Fannin’s usage has plateaued, leaving managers who aggressively chased his drafted hype and trusted him as an every-week starter high and dry.

Tight end is a volatile position by nature, but two consecutive weeks of disappearing from the game plan makes it difficult to anchor your lineup around him without risking a goose egg.

Panic Level: Medium (Hold, but stream other options if you have them)

Medium (Hold, but stream other options if you have them) The Verdict: Don't drop him, as tight end depth across the league remains too thin. However, it's time to temper expectations. Treat him as a matchup-dependent TE2 unless the Browns' passing offense shows stable, weekly floor production.

WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

The underlying metrics continue to tantalize fantasy managers, but the actual box score production remains a weekly heartbreak. Rome Odunze is running the routes and earning downfield looks, but Chicago's offensive volatility has turned him into a frustrating boom-or-bust play.

The targets are there, but the lack of consistent scoring and reception volume makes it hard to trust him in standard formats -- even with Caleb Williams back.

Panic Level: Medium (Downgrade to fringe FLEX)

Medium (Downgrade to fringe FLEX) The Verdict: It's time to officially downgrade Odunze. Until the Bears' passing game unlocks higher red-zone efficiency, he belongs on your bench or deployed strictly as a high-upside FLEX play when the matchup is right, rather than an automatic locked-in starter.

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

A.J. Brown made his highly anticipated return to the Patriots' lineup in Week 6, but it came with plenty of turbulence. Rust was clearly an issue as Brown racked up an uncharacteristic number of drops in his first game back on the field.

While elite wide receivers always command high target shares, a sloppy return has fantasy managers questioning his WR1 status.

Panic Level: Low (Lock him into lineups and breathe easy)

Low (Lock him into lineups and breathe easy) The Verdict: Do not panic over one rusty game back from a layoff. Elite talent and volume always win out in the long run. Brown remains a locked-in, every-week WR1. Treat Week 6 as an anomaly and keep him right where he belongs in your starting lineup.